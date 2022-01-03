ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Advocate Aurora Health Sees Hundreds Of Hospitalizations As COVID Cases Increase

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The massive increase in COVID cases is straining the health care system.

Across the 26 hospitals in the Advocate Aurora Health System, nearly 1,500 patients are in the hospital right now fighting COVID. That’s double the number from last month and quadruple the number from 60 days ago.

“In a situation that is growing more challenging by the day, beds are very tight and wait times are long, and really significantly our team members are under, I think, a lot of stress right now,” said Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beth Kingston. ”

Hospitals were facing staffing shortages before the pandemic, but it’s become even worse with the burnout from battling COVID. 92% of the people now hospitalized were either not vaccinated or only got the first dose of the vaccine.

