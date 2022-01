Walmart announced Saturday its 1300 Route 22 store in Pohatcong Township is closing at 2 p.m. as part of its coronavirus response, with a planned reopening at 6 a.m. Monday. The closure is part of an ongoing company initiative to buy time for “a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” according to the corporate announcement.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO