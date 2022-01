Entering the final week of the NFL season, it's imperative that NFL bettors are aware of the NFL playoff picture before they place any Week 18 NFL bets. So far, 11 of the 14 playoff spots have been clinched, but seeding is still largely up for grabs and 14 teams have been eliminated from contention. That means you'll have to keep motivation in mind, particularly in games between teams with nothing to play for and teams with something to play for like Colts vs. Jaguars on Sunday.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO