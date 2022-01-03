ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Hit With 24-Hour Ban From Facebook

By Dia Gill
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
A day after Twitter permanently suspended Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account, Facebook has blocked the Republican congresswoman from posting or commenting for 24...

CNBC

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says his phone records were subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says his phone records have been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. "I wasn't there on January 6th and yes they did subpoena my phone records but we filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief against the January 6th committee and Verizon to completely invalidate this corrupt subpoena," Lindell said in a text message to CNBC.
Rolling Stone

‘We’re Ashamed of Nothing’: Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Cement the Republican Stance on Jan. 6

“We’re ashamed of nothing.” Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) don’t feel too bad about what happened on Jan. 6. The far-right lawmakers on Thursday hosted what they described as the Republican “response” to a slate of Democratic events commemorating the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. They professed their lack of shame while offering a preview of their press conference on Steve Bannon’s podcast. “We’re proud of the work that we did on Jan. 6 to make legitimate arguments about election integrity,” Gaetz continued, adding that he and Greene planned to stage a march...
CBS News

People not physically present at Capitol riot could face charges, Attorney General Merrick Garland announces

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Department of Justice could charge people who were not physically present at the Capitol on January 6. Garland spoke the day before before the White House and Congress are set to mark the first anniversary of the attack. CBS News national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to discuss the announcement.
Business Insider

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urges Republicans to leave Twitter and says the platform 'attacked our country as a whole' by banning her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Twitter for banning her personal account from its website. The company is "completely out of bounds," she said in a Newsmax interview on Tuesday evening. Greene also called on her Republican colleagues to leave the platform. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday sharply criticized Twitter...
HuffingtonPost

Lauren Boebert Jumps To Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Defense Over Twitter Ban And It Doesn’t Go Well

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) drew outrage with her threatening response to Twitter’s ban of fellow far-right extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.). Twitter permanently suspended conspiracy theorist Greene’s personal account over the weekend for repeated violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy. Boebert hit back, saying...
MySanAntonio

Texas congressman calls Marjorie Taylor Greene an 'idiot' during social media spat

A Texas member of the House of Representatives had some choice words on social media for Freedom Caucus politician Marjorie Taylor-Greene. Greene, the Georgia U.S. Representative who was permanently suspended from Twitter on January 2, criticized Texas' Rep. Dan Crenshaw on social media for saying that President Joe Biden needs to get the pandemic under control on a December 30 Fox News interview.
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for quitting YouTube in vaxx misinformation protest: ‘Rand Paul was on YouTube?’

A Kentucky senator was roundly mocked on Twitter for his announcement that he would be deleting his YouTube account and move his video-based content to Rumble, a social media site that has sought to attract creators dissatisfied with Google and other companies’ misinformation policies.Rand Paul, a Republican, made the announcement on Monday in an op-ed in the right-leaning Washington Examiner, declaring the move his New Year’s resolution.“Many in Congress, on the Left and the Right, want to break up or regulate Big Tech, but few of these loud voices have actually stepped up and quit using Big Tech,” he wrote.“So...
TheDailyBeast

