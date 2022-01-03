Passengers hope remaining flights stay on schedule after weather cancels dozens of flights

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Central Virginians woke up to a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow this morning that left drivers with a messy commute. Over at Richmond International Airport , passengers faced dozens of cancellations .

8News crews spotted heavy rain along Broad Street on Monday, but that rain quickly turned to sleet and then snow.

The sidewalks and roads near the airport became slushy after 10 a.m.

At 8:20 a.m., the airport had announced 30 trips were canceled and three flights were delayed up to one hour because of the snow. However, some passengers hoped their afternoon flights would remain on schedule.

Babatunde Akomolafe said he had a 3 p.m. flight scheduled to return to Texas Monday. His family visited Richmond for the holidays to see his daughter, who plays basketball for VCU.

“Very wet, rainy, cloudy. It was very tough, but at the same time we were able to drive through,” he said. “Coming from Texas we’re not used to this type of weather.”

Akomolafe and his family arrived early for their flight because of the storm.

“We decided to come in much sooner because we’re not sure if we would make it to the airport on time,” he said. “We’re here about eight hours ahead of time right now.”

