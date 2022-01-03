Sophie Scott celebrates boyfriend Mac Jones and ‘playoff bound’ Patriots

Sophie Scott is ready for her first NFL playoff experience.

Following the Patriots’ 50-10 win against the Jaguars on Sunday, the girlfriend of rookie quarterback Mac Jones celebrated on Instagram after New England clinched a postseason berth.

“Starting off 2022 playoff bound,” Scott captioned a photo, which featured the University of Alabama alum rocking a personalized Jones jacket from the Boston-based Mel the Clothing.

Jones completed 22 of 30 passes against the Jaguars, throwing for 227 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. Following the game, head coach Bill Belichick fawned over the quarterback, whom the Patriots selected 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Mac’s super consistent,” Belichick told reporters. “Every day is really the same day for Mac. He’s always well prepared, he’s in early, he’s ready to go. He knows what we’re gonna be doing and he’s got a head start on it. He maximizes the information the coaches give him.”

Belichick added that the 23-year-old rookie QB is “a good learner but he’s got good instincts, good mechanics.”

The Patriots will close out the regular season next week on the road against the Dolphins, who lost to the Titans. Tennessee’s win helped New England clinch a playoff spot.

In addition to the Patriots, the Bills became the second AFC East team to nab a playoff spot Sunday with their win against the Falcons. Buffalo can also claim the division title next week with a victory over the Jets.

When the playoffs do get underway later this month, expect Scott to be cheering Jones on with every game the Patriots play.

The couple has been dating since their University of Alabama days, beginning in 2019.