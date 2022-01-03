ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Starbucks employees must get COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly testing

By Reuters
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J59j_0dbctDxZ00
The coffee chain is the latest company to tighten rules aimed at slowing the spread of COVID. Getty Images

Starbucks will require its US workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing in order to comply with new federal mandates, the company said in an update sent to employees on Monday.

Shares of Starbucks were trading down by just under 1 percent, to 115.81, in late-morning trading.

Many other companies are either taking similar precautions or asking employees to work from home for now, as Goldman Sachs recently did.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
99.9 KTDY

Anonymous Letter (to Rude Woman at Super 1 Foods)

The world is a much different place since the attack of COVID-19 on the human race. People are more on edge, riddled with anxiety, scared and sometimes just downright rude since the onset of the pandemic. We blame COVID-19 for a lot of things these days, many of which have...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Motley Fool

5 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

The stock market can act irrationally, creating opportunities. Doubling your money within a year is possible. But it requires certain circumstances, and I've found five stocks that may fit the bill. The stock market generally makes you wealthy little by little over time; the S&P 500 averages a 10% annual...
STOCKS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy