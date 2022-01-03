Starbucks employees must get COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly testing

The coffee chain is the latest company to tighten rules aimed at slowing the spread of COVID. Getty Images

Starbucks will require its US workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing in order to comply with new federal mandates, the company said in an update sent to employees on Monday.

Shares of Starbucks were trading down by just under 1 percent, to 115.81, in late-morning trading.

Many other companies are either taking similar precautions or asking employees to work from home for now, as Goldman Sachs recently did.