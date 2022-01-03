ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Belichick breaks character to gush over Mac Jones

By Ethan Sears
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago

Bill Belichick didn’t hold back any love for Mac Jones.

The usually stoic Patriots coach gushed over the rookie quarterback following New England’s 50-10 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

“Mac’s super consistent,” Beilchick told reporters. “Every day is really the same day for Mac. He’s always well prepared, he’s in early, he’s ready to go. He knows what we’re gonna be doing and he’s got a head start on it. He maximizes the information the coaches give him.

“Maximizes the walkthroughs, the practice reps and learns from whatever happens in those situations. He’s smart, he’s a good learner but he’s got good instincts, good mechanics. He’s just worked hard to get better every day.”

Jones threw for three touchdowns and 227 yards in the win. The Alabama product has played well for the 10-6 Patriots, who clinched a playoff spot after missing last postseason when Cam Newton replaced Tom Brady as the Patriots starter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkTr2_0dbct9Vu00
Mac Jones celebrates during the Patriots’ win over the Jaguars.

Jones beat out Newton for the starting job in the preseason and, at least for now, seems to have filled that role just fine.

“He’s just really a great person to coach cause he’s so responsive to trying to do everything the way that you want to do it,” Belichick said. “[Offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] has done a fantastic job with him. Mac’s really embraced the wisdom Josh has transmitted to him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKiSX_0dbct9Vu00
Bill Belichick and Mac Jones in August.

The win over Jacksonville followed losses to the Colts and Bills in which Jones threw two interceptions in each. He struggled particularly against Buffalo, completing less than 50 percent of his passes, but bounced back well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017ysM_0dbct9Vu00
The normally stoic Bill Belichick was effusive in his praise of quarterback Mac Jones.

“Great work ethic and really pays attention to details and has just improved in every area throughout the course of the year,” Belichick said. “Continues to improve on a daily basis.”

Comments / 0

