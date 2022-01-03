ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Bowie’s estate sells his music publishing catalog for over $250M

By Alexandra Steigrad
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsd8i_0dbct7kS00
David Bowie's estate has sold his catalog of music for around $250 million, according to reports. Getty Images

David Bowie’s estate has inked a deal with Warner Chappell Music, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group, to sell the singer’s music publishing catalog, the company said Monday.

The sale comes as part of a rush of similar deals with ZZ Top, Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, all of whom sold their music catalogs to publishing groups in recent months.

The Bowie catalog, which includes six decades of hits like “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Life on Mars?” and “Ziggy Stardust,” sold for upward of $250 million, according to reports.

The deal comes amid the “Bowie 75” celebration, surrounding the late singer’s 75th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 8. It comprises songs from the 26 David Bowie studio albums released during Bowie’s lifetime, as well as the posthumous studio album release, “Toy.” It also includes the two studio albums from “Tin Machine,” along with tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects.

“All of us at Warner Chappell are immensely proud that the David Bowie estate has chosen us to be the caretakers of one of the most groundbreaking, influential, and enduring catalogs in music history,” Warner Chappell Music co-chair and CEO Guy Moot said, “These are not only extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZF4Q6_0dbct7kS00
The Bowie catalog, which includes six decades of hits like “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Life on Mars?” and “Ziggy Stardust,” sold for upward of $250 million, according to reports.

“We are truly gratified that David Bowie’s body of music will now be in the capable hands of Warner Chappell Music Publishing,” said attorney Allen Grubman, who represented Bowie’s estate. “We are sure they will cherish it and take care of it with the greatest level of dignity.”

Last September, Warner licensed the worldwide rights to the “Let’s Dance” singer’s career spanning music from 1968 through 2016. Monday’s publishing deal is the latest in a flurry of acquisitions by record companies to own the music libraries of iconic singers.

Last month, ZZ Top sold its music catalog to investment firm KKR and record company BMG for $50 million, just weeks before Bruce Springsteen sold his iconic song and publishing catalog to Sony Music for a whopping $500 million.

Last year, Bob Dylan sold his massive 600-song catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group for a reported $300 million to $400 million in December 2020. Around the same time, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks sold 80 percent of her rights to her own songwriting catalog, including hits like “Landslide” and “Edge of Seventeen,” to music publisher Primary Wave for a reported $100 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFhJn_0dbct7kS00
David Bowie’s songs were sold as part of a rush of other artists also selling their catalogs to take advantage of music companies flush with cash — and also a new wave of interest from streaming companies.

And according to reports late last year, Universal Music Group has been in advance talks with Sting to buy his music for $250 million.

The deals are part of a long string of established artists selling their songbooks to big-pocketed investors or music labels. They’re also fueled by streaming, which offers the possibility of more lucrative royalties as customers flock to services like Spotify and Apple Music.

Such deals have ramped up during the coronavirus pandemic due in part to low interest rates that make it easier for companies to borrow money to purchase large assets.

Vibe

John Legend Sells Music Catalog For Undisclosed Amount

Ahead of his Las Vegas residency set to start in April, John Legend has sold his music catalog to DL Music IP LP—an affiliate of BMG and private equity firm, KKR, who each purchased a 50% stake in the catalog. The singer-songwriter has also sold the copyrights to the music as well as his rights to receive royalties from songs he wrote dating back to late 2004 up until early 2021, according to a report from Bloomberg.  The financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed, but the deal was reportedly agreed upon in Sept. 2021. As stated in a Uniform...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

The Inside Story of David Bowie’s Long-Lost ‘Toy’ Album

Around the turn of the millennium, David Bowie made one of the more unexpected moves in a career filled with them: He began revisiting some of the very earliest songs from his professional career, most of which he’d released in his teens or early 20s and that most fans would only be dimly aware of, if at all. In fact, a rocked-up version of his fourth single, “Can’t Help Thinking About Me,” originally released in 1966, became a highlight of his live sets from 1999 and 2000. He later took his tour-tight band into the studio and bashed down more than...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Hear Spoon’s Cover of David Bowie’s ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’

Ahead of what would have been David Bowie’s 75th birthday, Spoon have shared their cover of the late icon’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away,” the closing track on Bowie’s final album Blackstar. “’I Can’t Give Everything Away’ is a tune [keyboardist Alex Fischel] and I have been playing since we learned it for an acoustic and piano show in Mexico City in 2016,” Spoon’s Britt Daniel said in a statement. “It’s just a fantastic song, and as the last song on Bowie’s final album it doesn’t disappoint. We recorded this version live in December 2021.” The cover was released as part of...
MUSIC
Bruce Springsteen
Bob Dylan
David Bowie
Stevie Nicks
The FADER

Warner Chappell Music acquires David Bowie’s catalog for $250 million

The estate of David Bowie has sold the rock legend's entire publishing catalog to Warner Chappell Music in a $250 million deal, Variety reports. Bowie's recorded output spans 26 studio albums, including such foundational projects as The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, Aladdin Sane, Station To Station, and many more. Included in the Warner deal are bowie's two Tin Machine albums as well as music recorded for soundtracks and as one-off singles.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

John Legend Is Latest to Sell Catalog, But It’s Not on the Same Scale As Legacy Rock Stars Recent Bonanzas

It’s reported that John Legend has sold his catalog and royalty rights to BMG Rights Management and investment firm KKR. But despite everyone appreciating John Legend’s talents, I’m not sure what he sold. He hasn’t had a hit record in a long time. His biggest hits were “All of Me,” and “Ordinary People,” about a decade ago. His Oscar song with Common, “Glory,” was from the movie, “Selma,” but it’s not really played on the radio. His other hit single, “Save Room,” was a sample of the 60s hit, “Stormy,” written by Buddy Buie and James B. Cobb, Jr. of the Classics IV.
MUSIC
Page Six

Fans call out ‘cringe’ David Bowie cover by Zendaya, Willow Smith and Kiernan Shipka

While they may have had the best of intentions, Zendaya, Willow Smith and Kiernan Shipka are being called out for their cover of David Bowie classic, “Changes.”. In a clip shared by W Magazine’s Instagram account Saturday, the three ladies are seen partially singing and partially reading the lyrics to the late Bowie’s 1972 hit, to the chagrin of fans of the artist who took their questionable knowledge of the song as disrespectful to the icon.
MUSIC
Variety

John Legend Sells Catalog to KKR-BMG, Source Confirms

When ZZ Top sold its catalog to the KKR-BMG partnership in December, observers noted that the companies, which announced that they were joining forces to acquire music catalogs last March, hadn’t actually seemed to acquire much. However, it turns out they have: A source close to the situation confirms to Variety that John Legend sold a catalog that includes such songs as “All of Me” and “Ordinary People” to the partnership in September in a deal that was not announced, but was revealed by Bloomberg late Thursday, citing an unspecified regulatory filing (a search of SEC filings in the past year...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Columbia Records Co-Head of Urban Music Phylicia Fant Leaves Label

Phylicia Fant, Columbia Records’ co-head of urban music for two years, has left the company, a rep confirms to Variety. While no reason was given for her departure and the department has enjoyed significant success since she and Shawn Holiday were named co-heads in December of 2018 — particularly with Lil Nas X, Polo G, the Kid Laroi, 24kGoldn, Chloe x Halle and Leon Bridges — Holiday left the company last February to launch a new venture with Irving and Jeffrey Azoff and was not replaced, although he remains a consultant at the label. Fant, who was on Variety’s Hitmakers list and...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings’ “Waylon & Willie” Album Is Pure Country Gold

Can we please bring back collaborative albums? One of my favorite parts of country music history is the amount of legends that teamed up to make an album or two. George Jones and Tammy Wynette, The Highwaymen, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, just to name a few, combined to make some of the most memorable albums of all-time, yet the collaborative album is no where to be found in today’s country music scene, be it mainstream or not, and I […] The post Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings’ “Waylon & Willie” Album Is Pure Country Gold first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whitey Morgan And The 78’s Cover Of “I’m On Fire” Is Still One Of The Best Out There

How the hell did I forget about this one? I’ve been really digging our Modern Day Outlaws Playlist lately, (and once again, sorry to Spotify’s Indigo playlist, we’ve been cranking out playlists like this for years) and I came across this gem today. I don’t know how I let this song slip through the cracks, but Whitey Morgan and the 78’s have an incredible cover of the Bruce Springsteen hit, “I’m On Fire.” Originally, written and recorded by The Boss himself, […] The post Whitey Morgan And The 78’s Cover Of “I’m On Fire” Is Still One Of The Best Out There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Variety

Why This Is Tyler, the Creator’s Moment

Tyler, the Creator uttered an emphatic “Fuck no” when asked recently by Hot 97 radio host Peter Rosenberg if the hip-hop collective he came up in, Odd Future, would have succeeded in 2021. Beginning with 2008’s “The Odd Future Tape,” the group’s catalog was littered with violent, sexist, misogynistic and homophobic lyrics, which would never fly in the current climate. In fact, Tyler’s subsequent solo material was deemed so offensive at the time, he was ultimately banned from multiple countries, including New Zealand, Australia and the entire U.K., accused of promoting violence, homophobia and racism. “We came at the right time when...
BEAUTY & FASHION
jackfmknoxville.com

Watch Toni Cornell’s “revisited” performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”

Toni Cornell has shared a new cover of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah.”. The rendition arrives nearly five years after Cornell first performed the song at 12 years old on ABC’s Good Morning America in 2017 as a tribute to her father, Chris Cornell, and Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, both of whom died earlier that year.
MUSIC
Vibe

Kanye West Will Reportedly Co-Headline Coachella 2022

For the first time in more than a decade, Kanye West is reportedly set to return to the Coachella stage as a headliner this April. West, along with indie-pop singer Billie Eilish, will co-headline the 2022 festival on Saturday and Sunday nights, respectively. EDM group Swedish House Mafia have also joined the lineup, but it’s unclear if they will be a third headliner. If the rumors are true, at just 20 years old Eilish will be the youngest artist to headline the festival. Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, and Frank Ocean were all set to headline Coachella 2020, prior to...
CELEBRITIES
