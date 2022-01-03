ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Wahlberg sued for allegedly removing items from restaurant in L.A. after it closed

By Daniella De Robbio
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Actor Mark Wahlberg is being sued for $350,000 by the property owners of his family’s burger restaurant, Wahlburgers, in Los Angeles.

The restaurant chain, which has almost 50 locations across the U.S., closed its Los Angeles location last year.

Montgomery Management Company alleged in the lawsuit that when the lease ended, the actor led a work-crew into the restaurant and removed valuable items, including sinks, a walk-in cooler, booths, and light fixtures.

The company said in the lawsuit that the actor “acted willfully, maliciously, and oppressively with full knowledge of the adverse effect of their actions”, according to WeHoville .

Wahlberg has not yet released a statement regarding the lawsuit.

Tuco Salamanca
4d ago

But they probably paid for those right? Or am I missing something here other than the property owner wanted a turn key restaurant to be ready for the next person to rent this place at the cost of mark wahlberg?

Denis Laborderie
4d ago

350 gees for some light fixtures and few stainless steel used items? all this can be picked up at an auction for couple grand!!! what's the name of the landlord? Donnie the con?

Phil Schmidt
4d ago

I actually went on their last night open. Didn't even know it existed until family from out of town found it while doing tourist stuff.

