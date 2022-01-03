Mark Wahlberg sued for allegedly removing items from restaurant in L.A. after it closed

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Actor Mark Wahlberg is being sued for $350,000 by the property owners of his family’s burger restaurant, Wahlburgers, in Los Angeles.

The restaurant chain, which has almost 50 locations across the U.S., closed its Los Angeles location last year.

Montgomery Management Company alleged in the lawsuit that when the lease ended, the actor led a work-crew into the restaurant and removed valuable items, including sinks, a walk-in cooler, booths, and light fixtures.

The company said in the lawsuit that the actor “acted willfully, maliciously, and oppressively with full knowledge of the adverse effect of their actions”, according to WeHoville .

Wahlberg has not yet released a statement regarding the lawsuit.

