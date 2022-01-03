‘Totally backwards’: Jaguars already screwing up coaching search

The latest attempt to put the Jaguars back on track is proving to be unsuccessful.

Jacksonville’s move to retain general manager Trent Baalke as the team looks for its next head coach has been met with skepticism, and could overshadow the opportunity to coach Trevor Lawrence.

Many fans have condemned the franchise for keeping Baalke, and according to CBS Sports, the decision at least for the immediate future has not been well-received from coaching circles either.

The presence of Baalke — who has long been viewed within the coaching community as someone consistently engaging in power struggles — has reportedly stopped some candidates from interviewing for the position.

“My client would have to fire me to take an interview there under this setup,” a top coaching agent to CBS Sports. “No way. It’s totally backwards.”

Sources claimed that some candidates were planning on using their interview with the Jaguars to gauge how committed team owner Shad Khan is to retaining Baalke. The report also alleges that NFL executives believe that the Jags will be searching for a new GM.

“This may have sounded like a good idea to them at the time, but things have a way of changing in this league,” one GM reportedly said. “I’m not saying they can’t get a coach with Trent still there, but they aren’t going to like a lot of what they hear.”

So far, the Jaguars have interviewed former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. They are planning to speak to more current NFL assistants this week.

After less than a season with Jacksonville, Urban Meyer was fired as the Jags’ head coach after allegations of misconduct arose in December. Meyer was caught lying about why he was not returning to Florida with the team — claiming to be visiting his family, but was seen dancing with a woman at a bar — and accused of kicking a player, among other serious accusations.

The Jaguars remain at the bottom of the NFL standings at 2-14. They’ll finish off their season against the Colts on Sunday.