Winning $680K Match 6 PA Lotto Ticket Sold in Lebanon County

GIANT Food Stores located at 481 West Penn Avenue in Cleona. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $680,000 was sold in Lebanon County on Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at GIANT Food Stores, 481 West Penn Avenue in Cleona. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 6-9-13-16-29-30, to win the $680,000 jackpot prize, less applicable withholding.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

More than 27,800 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.