Residents Hospitalized, Dog Rescued In Morris County New Year's Day House Fire

By Valerie Musson
 5 days ago
Several residents were hospitalized and a dog was rescued in a Morris County house fire on New Year’s Day, authorities said. Photo Credit: Dover FMBA Local 60 via Facebook

Several residents were hospitalized and a dog was rescued in a Morris County house fire on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at a 4-family home in Dover around 4:30 a.m., according to the Dover FMBA.

Firefighters stretched a supply line and worked to douse the flames, which engulfed both the interior and exterior of the home, the fire company said.

Crews then made an “aggressive interior push” to extinguish the bulk of the fire on the first floor.

Meanwhile, additional crews, including the Mountain Tabor Volunteer Fire Department, arrived to stretch more supply lines and initiate a search of the home, resulting in the successful rescue of a dog that was found in the basement.

The fire was placed under control following a partial roof collapse and the clearing of possible life hazards. Several residents were taken to local hospitals for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Assisting agencies include IAFF Local F-169, Rockaway Borough Fire Department, Wharton Fire Department, Netcong Fire Company No. 1, Denville Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department, Mine Hill Fire Department, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit and St. Clare’s EMS.

More than $11,200 had been raised on GoFundMe as of Monday for one of the families displaced in the fire, exceeding the $10,000 goal in just one day.

“Hi Guys, unfortunately my little cousin Santiago along with his Aunt Bibiana and cousin Nicholas lost their home this morning in Dover, NJ due to a fire,” reads the campaign, launched by Camila Parra. “They lost completely EVERYTHING!”

Men’s medium and large clothing, women’s large and extra-large clothing, shoes sizes nine and 10 and dog supplies are also being accepted, Parra says.

“We were able to buy them the essentials they needed but of course they are still in need of some of our help,” reads the fundraiser.

“Anything helps!”

Daily Voice

Couple Found Dead In Rochelle Park Home

The bodies of a couple were found just before noon Saturday in their Rochelle Park home, where they lived with their young children, responders said. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit responded with borough police and EMS, among others, to the home on a small block off Passaic Street near the township municipal complex.
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#House Fire#Residents Hospitalized#Iaff#Wharton Fire Department#Netcong Fire Company#Mine Hill Fire Department#Ems
Daily Voice

Deadly Baltimore Fire Probed By Arson Squad (DEVELOPING)

Arson units were investigating a fire that killed one person and injured another Friday in Baltimore, developing reports say. The blaze is believed to have originated in a bedroom of the building at 905 Appleton St., according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The Baltimore County Fire Department had the blaze...
BALTIMORE, MD
