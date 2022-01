The Charlotte Hornets were not sure what they were getting when they signed Kelly Oubre to a two-year $26 million contract this past off-season. He had been somewhat of an enigma to this point in his NBA career. While playing for three teams in his first seven years in the league, Oubre has flashed potential as a scorer and as a defender but for every time he seemed to turn the corner there was another disappointing performance. Also, losses had followed the young forward from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns (pre-Monty Williams) to the Golden State Warriors. Tonight, he had another one of the outstanding performances and it was so good that it might have people forgetting about the terrible ones for a while.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO