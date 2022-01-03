ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Memphis Officially Names Ohio State’s Matt Barnes Its New Defensive Coordinator

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FvCe_0dbcroda00

Ohio State secondary coach Matt Barnes was officially named the new defensive coordinator at Memphis on Monday morning.

“Matt Barnes is one of the brightest young defensive minds in college football,” Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield said. “He has served as an interim defensive coordinator at two Big Ten programs with great success. Matt is a fantastic teacher and we are excited for his family to join us here in Memphis.”

The 35-year-old Barnes spent the last three seasons in Columbus as the Buckeyes’ special teams coordinator or secondary coach before taking over play-calling duties for defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs after the loss to Oregon on Sept. 11.

Prior to that, served as the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Maryland for three seasons, calling defensive plays during his final year with the Terrapins in 2018 instead of then-defensive coordinator Andy Buh.

Barnes bring 13 combined years of coaching experience to Memphis, with stints as a graduate assistant at Florida and defensive analyst at Michigan, as well.

“My family and I are so excited to be joining the Memphis football family,” Barnes said. “We are so impressed with the culture that Coach Silverfield has built and what the city has to offer.”

Barnes replaces Mike MacIntyre, who was named the head coach at Florida International on Dec. 9 after two seasons as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.

-----

Comments / 0

