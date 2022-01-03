ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee Health exhausts monoclonal treatments amid surge in COVID-19 cases

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is reporting an ongoing rapid surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant.

The surge has caused a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments leading to a completely depleted supply at Lee Health, according to the healthcare system.

The majority of Lee Health’s patients are being treated at Gulf Coast Medical Center; however, hospital officials said the vast majority of covid cases can be treated at home.

Officials are urging those who contract COVID-19 to stay isolated at home and know how to care for themselves.

As of Monday morning, Lee Health has 154 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals, 5 of whom are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

According to the hospital system, the current census is at 91 percent of staffed operational bed capacity.

On Sunday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 1,088 patients. Hospital officials said the healthcare system was averaging around 900 patients per day before the onset of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Lee Convenient Care saw 409 patients Sunday with the average number of patients tapping out at 360 a day before the onset of the Omicron variant.

Lee Health Infectious Disease Doctor Mary Beth Saunders said COVID symptoms brought on by Omicron appear to be resolving fairly quickly within several days and she said most people recover quite nicely.

Saunders said if someone is experiencing difficulty in breathing or chest paints then she advises going to the emergency room. Otherwise, most patients should treat themselves at home with Tylenol or Motrin.

While many people will be hospitalized with COVID-19, Saunders said it can be avoided.

“The folks that are the sickest are the unvaccinated,” she stated.

She fears the number of cases will continue to rise predicting the hospital will see a continued increase in COVID patients. On Monday, Governor DeSantis acknowledged that the Omicron variant spreads far more rapidly.

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo spoke on Monday about COVID-19 testing in the state.

“We need to unwind this testing sort of planning and living one’s life around testing. Without it we’re going to be stuck in the same cycle,” Ladapo said.

Lee Health recently brought back free urgent care telehealth visits through Lee TeleHealth due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.

