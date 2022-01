If anyone qualifies as Mr. Maverick, it's NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki. The 7-foot German forward who revolutionized the way big men are viewed played all 21 of his NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, a record for any player with a single team. Well before he called it quits, we knew Nowitzki's jersey retirement was only a matter of time away, and on Wednesday night the franchise made it official.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO