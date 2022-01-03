Hot Mic with Dom Izzo 1/3/22: Colton Pool, Sam Herder

FRISCO, Texas — Atif Austin remembers standing in a Florida downpour watching a gangly receiver running good routes, catching everything in sight, sprinting like he was propelled by rockets and thinking, "I hope FBS schools don't find out about this guy." That guy was Christian Watson, then a junior...
FARGO — The signature position in North Dakota State’s run of national titles has been signed on NFL draft weekend. Carson Wentz took center stage as the second overall pick with commissioner Roger Goodell in 2015. Easton Stick was a third-day spotlight pick with the San Diego Chargers...
Guests include Randy Vigen, former Central Valley Head Coach, Brent's Dad, Sam Herder, Hero Sports/Bet MGM, and Tom Wistrcill, Big Sky Commissioner. Watch Hot Mic with Dom Izzo weekday mornings from 9 to 11 on WDAY XTRA and streaming live at Inforum.com.
