Report: Texans Expected to Retain David Culley For 2022 Season

The Texans are expected to retain coach David Culley for the 2022 season, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Culley, 66, has posted a 4–12 record in his first year with Houston. He previously logged 27 seasons as an assistant across the NFL, including a stint as Baltimore's assistant head coach, wide receivers coach and pass-game coordinator from 2019–20.

The Texans finished 4–12 in 2020 before Culley's arrival. Davis Mills and Tyrod Taylor have split time as the team's starting quarterback this season, replacing Deshaun Watson, who is currently facing 22 civil suits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct during sessions with various massage therapists in the Houston area.

Watson requested a trade from the Texans in January, prior to the filing of civil and criminal lawsuits. He has not been suspended by the NFL, though he has not been active for a single game this season.

The Texans will conclude the regular season on Sunday against the Titans. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

Tom Brady Says Antonio Brown Needs Help. We Should Listen.

Texans Daily: New Year, Old Offense: Texans' Offense Sputters in San Francisco

For more Houston Texans coverage, check out Texans Daily.