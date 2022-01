ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Snoqualmie Pass is back open in both directions.

Chains are required unless you have an all-wheel-drive or 4-wheel-drive car.

The Washington Department of Transportation had I-90 shut down most of the day. It didn’t reopen until 8 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

