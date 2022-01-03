ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

By Tom Sykes, Pilar Melendez
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents. The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that...

