Luna County, NM

Deming and Luna County community calendar for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

By Headlight staff reports
Deming Headlight
 5 days ago

Knights Bingo

The Columbus Club Bingo is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at 1400 S. Ruby St. in Deming, NM. Doors open at 5 p.m. and prizes range from $150 to $300 per game.

There is a concession stand on site and no outside food or drink is permitted.

Republicans meet

The Luna County Republican Party meets at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Republican Headquarters located at 112 E. Spruce St. in Deming, NM.

Guest speaker will be Crystal Diamond, a member of the New Mexico Senate. She will have open discussion and answer questions after her presentation.

The business part of the meeting will follow. The public is invited. Bring a friend.

The Republican Party meets on the second Saturday of each month.

Republican call

Call is hereby made for the Mass County Central Committee Meeting of the Republican Party of Luna County to be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at the La Fonda Restaurant, 601 E. Pine St., Deming, NM to consider all proper business.

Democrats meet Jan. 18

The Democratic Party of Luna County will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at La Fonda Restaurant, 601 E. Pine St. in Deming, NM. There will be a speaker discussing the work of Blue CD2 NM.

All are welcome and masks are required. Please join us to plan for the future of our democracy.

Pre-primary county convention

A call is hereby made for the Pre-Primary County Convention of the Republican Party of Luna County to be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the La Fonda Restaurant in Deming, NM.

Coffee and rolls will be provided.

Elected delegates will attend the Republican State Pre-Primary Convention on February 26, 2022, in Ruidoso, NM.

Silver City book sale

The Friends of the Silver City Public Library will host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in the book store and parking lot (weather permitting) at 1510 Market Street in downtown Silver City, NM.

Emergency alerts

Plan ahead for any emergency! Sign up to receive notifications from the Office of Emergency Management and Luna County Government. You will be able to select specific alert types and by signing up you stay safe and connected to our community.

To sign up for emergency alerts at: http://www.lunacountynm.us/news_detail_T7_R20.php .

Deming Photo Club

The next meeting of the Deming Photo Club will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in the meeting room at the Marshall Memorial Library, located at 110 S. Diamond Avenue in Deming.

Bring one black-framed photo of either an animal or a New Mexico landscape, framed size of 16 x 20.

County board meetings

The Luna County Board of Commissioners will hold the following meetings:

• Work Session, 9 a.m. January 5, 2022

• Special Meeting, 9 a.m. January 24, 2022

• Work Session, 10 a.m. January 24, 2022.

The public can follow these meetings at: Google meeting ID: meet.google.com/dew-vvqq-zse.

The meetings will be in-person on the third floor of the historic Luna County Courthouse at 700 S. Silver Avenue. Agendas will be available to the public at www.lunacountynm.us at least 72 hours prior to the meetings.

Luna County Commission meetings are held in accordance with the Open Meetings Act, § 10-15-1 NMSA 1978. Individuals with a disability or who are in need of special services for a public hearing or meeting, should contact the Luna County Manager’s Office prior to the meeting or as soon as possible.

Sobriety checkpoints

New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver's license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during January 2022.

NMSP is bringing awareness to these events to reduce alcohol-related fatalities. These checkpoints are helping to change society's attitude about drinking and driving.

Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision not to drink and drive.

PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Commission#Alcohol#Knights Bingo#Republicans#The New Mexico Senate#Democrats#La Fonda Restaurant#State
