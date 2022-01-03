ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Drones approaching U.S. troops in Iraq shot down

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jordan Williams
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lzp9h_0dbcqFu400

( The Hill ) – Two armed drones approaching U.S. troops in Iraq were shot down on Monday, Reuters reported .

The drones were approaching a military base housing US troops, the outlet reported citing U.S. and Iraqi security officials.

An official of the U.S.-led international military coalition told the outlet that the base’s defense system engaged “two fixed-wing suicide drones. They were shot down without incident.”

“This was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport,” the official told the outlet.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The incident comes on the two-year anniversary of the assassination of Iran’s top general, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike that struck his convoy and was ordered by then- President Trump .

Thousands gathered in Baghdad on Saturday to mark the anniversary of his death, which greatly exacerbated tensions between the United States and Iran.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the drones. But footage of the drones provided to the outlet by the international coalition showed debris with writing that said “Soleimani’s revenge.”

The Hill has reached out to the coalition for comment

The U.S.-led coalition ended its combat mission fighting ISIS in Iraq fighting in early December . However, about 2,500 troops are still in the country to advise and assist Iraqi security forces.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Iran#Military Base#Reuters#Iraqi#Democrats
Army Times

XVIII Airborne Corps commander set to be next CENTCOM boss

U.S. troops still serving in the Middle East will soon have a new general in charge. The White House on Wednesday nominated Army Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla, who currently leads the XVIII Airborne Corps, for a fourth star. A defense official confirmed to Military Times on Thursday that he will be nominated to lead U.S. Central Command as well.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video shows US C-RAM shooting down ‘suicide drones’ attempting to attack US troops

U.S. and coalition forces thwarted two separate suicide drone attacks targeting bases housing Americans on Tuesday. One of the thwarted attacks was reportedly caught on video. BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard first shared video allegedly from U.S. defensive systems showing a C-RAM shooting down two suicide drones at Al Asad Air Base.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Iraq
Fox News

20,000 Afghan commandos left behind, lawmakers and veterans urge Biden to rescue them

It’s been four months since the United States left Afghanistan, leaving behind thousands of allies who worked side-by-side with the American military for 20 years. While the administration boasts it evacuated over 120,000 Afghans—a majority were not Afghan interpreters or their families, officials say. The Biden administration has pledged to help vulnerable Afghans escape, but some lawmakers and veterans say the government has no plans to rescue perhaps the most critical ally: Afghan commandos. A group built from scratch by U.S. Special Operations Forces.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Navy Reserve unit CO relieved of command

The leader of an Ohio Navy Reserve unit was relieved of command Monday. Cmdr. Jennifer Reid was fired as commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Toledo “due to a loss of confidence in Reid’s ability to perform her duties,” according to a Navy Reserve Force statement. The...
MILITARY
Fox News

Biden to nominate Lieutenant General Kurilla as next CENTCOM Commander

President Biden intends to nominate Lieutenant General Michael E. Kurilla as the next head of U.S. Central Command. Fox News has confirmed that Biden plans to nominate Gen. Kurilla, who is currently the head of the US Army’s 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, when current CENTCOM Commander General Frank McKenzie retires this spring.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Drone Marked ‘Soleimani’s Revenge’ Shot Down at U.S. Base in Iraq, Says Report

Two years ago, a U.S. strike killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most important military commander. On Monday—the second anniversary of the assassination—his supporters tried and failed to wreak revenge at the same location where he died. According to The Jerusalem Post, two armed drones were shot down as they closed in on Baghdad’s international airport. The devices were reportedly downed near an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. forces, and one was marked with white script that read: “Soleimani’s revenge.” An unnamed official from the U.S.-led international military coalition reportedly said “two fixed-wing suicide drones” were “shot down without incident” by anti-missile defense systems, adding: “This was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport.” There has been no claim of responsibility for the attempted attack. Earlier Monday, hackers targeted the Jerusalem Post website to mark the two-year anniversary.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US troops under rocket attacks at bases in Iraq, Syria

A series of rocket attacks targeted multiple military bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the name for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq and Syria, announced eight rounds of indirect fire weapons were launched at Green Village, a Syrian Democratic Forces base with a small U.S. and Coalition advisory presence in northeast Syria.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

Drones shot down, Israeli newspaper hacked on anniversary of Soleimani death

Two armed drones were shot down near an Iraqi military base hosting US forces and the Jerusalem Post newspaper was targeted by pro-Iranian hackers Monday as Iran marked the second anniversary of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qassem Soleimani’s death.​. Iraqi security forces said nobody was hurt in the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Iran displays missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers

Iran displayed three ballistic missiles at an outdoor prayer esplanade in central Tehran on Friday as talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers flounder.The missiles — known as Dezful, Qiam and Zolfaghar — have official ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and are already-known models, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said.Diplomats from countries that remain in the 2015 nuclear deal — Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — are working with Tehran to revive the accord, which had sought to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for lifting of economic sanctions.American diplomats are...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Coalition: 2 armed drones shot down at Baghdad airport

Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a U.S.-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.There were no reports of damage or injuries from the incident, which was also confirmed by an Iraqi security official. The official with the U.S.-led international coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq told The Associated Press that the C-RAM defense system at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center engaged two fixed wing so-called “suicide drones." The C-RAM system protects American installations in Iraq.“This was a...
MILITARY
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy