NFL

Here is how the Colts could still make the playoffs

WTHR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — With one game and one week left in the 2021-2022 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts are very much alive in the AFC playoff picture. At 9-7 heading into the regular season finale at Jacksonville Sunday, the worst the Colts could finish is one game above the .500 mark in...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 2

Lynn JaRose
4d ago

I don't know but watching the game, I've never seen anything like if,,,it just seems like football ain't the same anymore,, watch next week and the colts will blow away the jags,,they didn't win The Raiders because I think the game was rigged so the raiders would win the game,

Reply
2
