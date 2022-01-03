ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola District 3 Neighborhood cleanup Friday

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZdeE_0dbcpry700

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Brownsville North is the next neighborhood in District 3 to be cleaned up.

The cleanup of the neighborhood is scheduled for Friday, Jan 7.

Trophy cases smashed inside Niceville High School on New Year’s Eve

Residents are invited to dispose of any items they wish to throw out. Things you can throw out free of charge are:

  • old furniture
  • appliances
  • household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)
  • yard debris
  • bicycles
  • toys
  • mattresses
  • barbecue grills
  • Tires (10 per household limit)

Only residents in the designated cleanup area are allowed to partake in the cleanup. All items should be on the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the morning of the cleanup day.

Items that will not be collected are:

  • Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall, or lumber)
  • Exploisive or ammunition
  • Auto Parts
  • Dirt or Sod
  • Vehicles or vessels
  • 55-gallon drums of fluid

For more information on cleanups click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

UDPATE: Pedestrian struck at Glass Avenue in Pensacola

UPDATE (9:30 p.m. 1/7/2022): Florida Highway Patrol confirms that one pedestrian was killed by a vehicle. One block on Glass Drive is currently blocked. ORIGINAL STORY ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Jan. 7 in Pensacola. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Glass […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

“Flurona”: What is it and why is it here?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) reported 967 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Jan. 7. It’s the second day in a row where cases are on the decline, but remain high in the county. The health department also announced a new drive-through testing site in West Mobile at Coast Diagnostic. Whether […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
Local
Florida Sports
Pensacola, FL
Cars
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Cars
City
Niceville, FL
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

WATCH: A last look at Birmingham’s Quinlan Castle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s castle will soon come crumbling down. Quinlan Castle, a unique building at the corner of 9th Avenue South and 21st Street South, is currently undergoing demolition. Interior demolition began Friday and exterior demolition will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The building was originally constructed in 1927 and, for years, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for homicide on Louisiana Drive in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for a homicide that happened Dec. 28 in Pensacola. Anthony Brock, 30, was arrested for the shooting death of 21-year-old Quandarius Smith. Smith was shot several times at Louisiana Drive near Mayfair Convenience store in Pensacola. Smith was then taken to a hospital […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Motor Oil#Chemicals#Building Materials#Toys#Brownsville North#Niceville High School
WKRG News 5

ATM burglars caught in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Burglars from Tallahassee were arrested by Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) after they allegedly took money from an ATM while driving a stolen car in Santa Rosa County. On Friday, Jan. 7, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Tallahassee Regional Communication Center about a vehicle their agency had been […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Ozark Firehouse Subs owner makes a death wish to a customer

Correction: A previous version incorrectly said the Firehouse Subs owner also owned a franchise in Enterprise, Alabama. He is not the owner of the Enterprise Firehouse Subs. OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — It was a normal day for Cinnamon Clarke and her husband when they decided to share a sandwich from the Firehouse Subs in Ozark. […]
OZARK, AL
WKRG News 5

Mystic Mutts of Revelry kicking off Feb. 19 in Downtown Fairhope

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 19th annual Mystic Mutts of Revelry parade will kick off Feb. 19 in downtown Fairhope.  The parade benefits The Haven for Animals, a no-kill animal shelter for the City of Fairhope.  Proceeds from the parade provide: Vet care Vaccinations Medicine Food Other items for homeless animals WKRG News 5’s […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

MCPSS announces graduation dates

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the last semester of high school for the Class of 2022 started this week, many seniors are excitedly anticipating walking across the stage to receive their diplomas. Mobile County Public School System announced on their Facebook page the official dates for every high school’s graduation. The 2022 MCPSS Graduation Schedule: […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Driver’s License Clinic registration opens Jan. 14 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Registration for the Driver’s license clinic will start Jan. 14 in Escambia County. The Driver’s license clinic helps residents to regain their driving privileges, including those who have revoked, suspended or cancelled licenses, according to a news release from the First Judicial Circuit. Staff from Florida state and court agencies […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
WKRG News 5

Clarke County Schools go virtual for one week

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County Schools superintendent Larry Bagley announced Friday that all schools in the county will be moving online. Virtual learning will start on Monday, Jan. 10 and will continue through Monday, Jan. 17. Bagley said, “This will be a regular work week for faculty and staff… During this week, custodians […]
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Airplane makes emergency landing in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials, an aircraft has made an emergency landing in West El Paso. EPPD officials say that the airplane landed near Doniphan and Racetrack, and there are no reported injuries. The aircraft, a 1971 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee, seats 3 passengers and one pilot. Officials […]
EL PASO, TX
WKRG News 5

Highway 45 crash claims the life of teenager

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A car crash early Friday morning in Citronelle led to two victims being sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One, a teenager, later died from their injuries. The crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from McIntosh, Ala. after her vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy