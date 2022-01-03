Pensacola District 3 Neighborhood cleanup Friday
PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Brownsville North is the next neighborhood in District 3 to be cleaned up.
The cleanup of the neighborhood is scheduled for Friday, Jan 7.
Residents are invited to dispose of any items they wish to throw out. Things you can throw out free of charge are:
- old furniture
- appliances
- household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)
- yard debris
- bicycles
- toys
- mattresses
- barbecue grills
- Tires (10 per household limit)
Only residents in the designated cleanup area are allowed to partake in the cleanup. All items should be on the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the morning of the cleanup day.
Items that will not be collected are:
- Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall, or lumber)
- Exploisive or ammunition
- Auto Parts
- Dirt or Sod
- Vehicles or vessels
- 55-gallon drums of fluid
