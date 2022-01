Are you a founder? Do you want to be a founder? Do you want to learn more about the Salesloft journey from the early days to their $100 Million ARR Unicorn status?. The Atlanta Ventures team invites you to join us for Salesloft in the Studio. CEO and Founder of Salesloft, Kyle Porter, along with Co-Founder David Cummings will join AV Partner Kathryn O’Day for a fireside chat about how Salesloft came about, how the idea was refined, plus share learnings from along the way. Alongside with a morning full of takeaways, there will be tremendous opportunities to network with fellow entrepreneurs and like minded individuals.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO