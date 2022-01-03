ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana The Latest State To Begin Recreational Marijuana Sales

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COelq_0dbcoqlV00

Andrew Trunsky

Montana became the latest state to sell legal recreational marijuana, with its law going into effect on New Year’s Day.

While Montana residents adopted the law on Election Day in 2020 with 57% of the vote, the state legislature-passed law, which came a year later, includes provisions limiting where in the state the substance can be purchased.

Under the law, those in “green counties,” where a majority of residents voted in favor in 2020, are allowed to sell the drug for recreational use, while those in “red counties,” where a majority of residents voted against legalization, are not, according to the Montana Department of Revenue.

Red county vendors are not able to sell recreational marijuana, unless they put the matter up to a county-wide vote and a majority of residents support the provision, according to the department. Licenses are required for both the sale and use of the substance.

Anyone in the state 21 years old or older can own up to one ounce of the marijuana, and residents can grow up to two mature plants at a time.

Montana is just the latest state in the past year to legalize the drug for recreational use and begin sales, and it is one of 18 states where it is legal.

Legislation legalizing marijuana was adopted in Connecticut, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Virginia in 2021, though not all states have begun sales, and it remains illegal on the federal level.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Youngkin Picks Trump EPA Administrator For Virginia’s Top Climate Role

Republican Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin chose former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler to lead his administration’s climate policy. Wheeler, who former President Donald Trump nominated to head the EPA in 2018, will be the incoming administration’s secretary of natural resources, the governor-elect’s transition team announced on Wednesday....
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New Mexico State
Local
Montana Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Legislature#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Free Press - TFP

US Economy Adds Just 199,000 Jobs In December, Far Below Expectations

The U.S. economy recorded an increase of 199,000 jobs in December and the unemployment dipped to 3.9%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced Friday. Total non-farm payroll employment increased by 199,000 in December, according to the BLS, and the number of unemployed Americans dipped to 6.3 million. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal projected the economy to add 422,000 jobs in December and for unemployment to fall to 4.1%.
ECONOMY
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
95K+
Followers
12K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy