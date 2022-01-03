ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unshaken by COVID, Israeli tech sector posts strong year

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli technology companies once again thrived during the coronavirus pandemic, raising record levels of investment for a second consecutive year, according to a survey released Monday. Start-Up Nation Central, an Israeli...

