Panama City, FL

One woman rushed to hospital after stabbing in Panama City

 5 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City Police said one woman was rushed to the hospital after she was stabbed Monday morning.

The incident happened during a domestic argument involving the woman, her sister and another person, police said. This third person stabbed the victim and is in custody, police said.

The incident happened on Stephens Drive at about 10 a.m.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

