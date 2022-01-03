ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The View goes return to broadcasting remotely after Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19

 5 days ago
“Well, you know, they say there’s no place like home for the holidays and that’s exactly where we are today, so Happy New Year from all of our...

The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Breakthrough COVID-19 Diagnosis “Could Have Been Much Worse”

After the announcement that she tested positive for COVID-19, Whoopi Goldberg offered an update during Wednesday’s episode of The View. Goldberg explained that she had already begun distancing herself after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. She later learned that she was positive when she tested before returning to The View after holiday break. “It was a shock because I’m triple-vaxxed. I haven’t been anywhere, I haven’t done anything,” she said to her fellow co-hosts. “But that’s the thing about the Omicron [variant], you just don’t know where it is, who’s got it, who’s passing it.” She added, “It’s...
Whoopi Goldberg
Joy Behar
Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa
OK! Magazine

'The View' In Turmoil: In Dire Need Of Republican Co-Host, No-One Will Join Because Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin Are Allegedly Bullies On Set

Producers at The View are reportedly struggling to find the perfect fit for a permanent Republican panelist to sit alongside the liberal hosts. The ongoing search to fill the right-wing spot left by Meghan McCain— who departed the show over the summer — has hit a snag as the show continues to test out a wide range of conservative fill-ins into the new year.
arcamax.com

Whoopi Goldberg 'shocked' by COVID diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg was shocked by her COVID-19 diagnosis. The 66-year-old star entered isolation after learning that she'd been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, but Whoopi was still left in a state of shock when her test results came through. During an appearance on 'The View', she...
survivornet.com

Katie Couric, 64, Reveals Husband John Molner, 58, Recently Had a Cancer Scare Involving ‘A Tumor The Size of a Coconut’; Couric’s First Husband Passed From Colon Cancer

In an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Katie Couric shared the details of her husband’s recent cancer scare, during which they found a large tumor on his liver. Couric’s first husband passed away from colon cancer, and she has dedicated herself to raising money for cancer research and spreading awareness. Experts recommend that people at average risk of colorectal cancer start regular screening at age 45.
Deadline

Sara Haines Off ‘The View’ Today After Close Contact With Covid

The View is down another co-host today, with panelist Sara Haines absent due to having come into close contact with Covid. The announcement was made by co-host Joy Behar at the start of today’s episode. On Monday, Behar announced that moderator Whoopi Goldberg had tested positive for Covid during the holiday break and probably would be off until next week. “Sara was in close contact, so she’s not here. It’s like Agatha Christie, ‘And then there were three,” Behar said, noting that Haines “feels fine” but that she’s “laying low today.” Haines appeared remotely from home Monday on The View. Haines’ seat was filled today by fill-in co-host Yvette Nicole Brown. Today’s panel was rounded out by co-hosts Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Ana Navarro. All the panelists appeared remotely from their homes. (Hostin has confirmed that she had Covid over the holiday break but has recovered.) The cases come amid the Omicron variant’s surge in New York City and throughout the nation and world. Goldberg missed the Dec. 15 and 16 episodes of The View after being exposed to Covid but did appear on the show’s pre-taped Dec. 17 holiday episode.
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Star ‘Turned Down’ Offer to Replace Meghan McCain on ‘The View’: Report

Fox News contributor Kat Timpf declined the chance to replace Meghan McCain as the new permanent conservative co-host of The View, Politico Playbook reported on Monday. With the long-running ABC talk show auditioning right-leaning fill-ins, veteran hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg have reportedly voiced displeasure that the process to replace McCain has taken so long. At the same time, according to Politico, producers are struggling to “find a conservative cast-member who checks all the right boxes,” which includes having credibility with GOP audiences while not being prone to conspiracies and election denialism. “Sources said that the show was eager to recruit young libertarian Kat Timpf, but she turned them down because of the show’s reputation for treating conservatives poorly and her contract with Fox,” Playbook reported. Following her chaotic four-year run on The View, McCain alleged it was a toxic workplace and that she was bullied by her on-air colleagues.
Ok Magazine

Kelly Ripa Is Upset Pal Andy Cohen Attacked Cohost Ryan Seacrest On Television: He Is Her 'Work Husband & Family,' Source Says

Kelly Ripa has found herself in an uncomfortable position after her pal Andy Cohen publicly bashed her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, during a New Year's Eve special. “Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan, you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” a source dished to Radar.
DesignerzCentral

The Real Reason Whoopi Goldberg Was Absent From The View

Whoopi Goldberg is putting the health and safety of those around her first. Goldberg was noticeably absent from The View on Wednesday after she was potentially exposed to COVID-19. Her co-host Joy Behar said that while Goldberg feels "fine and healthy," she will miss Thursday's show as well out of an abundance of caution.
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Tests Positive For Covid, “Feeling Good” In Isolation

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who has tested positive for Covid and missed this morning’s show, says she’s “feeling good” while isolating at home. Kotb’s absence was explained this morning by Today news anchor Craig Melvin. “We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is, like many others, she tested positive for Covid,” Melvin said on-air. “But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.” Kotb later tweeted, “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good..cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear!” The popular...
DoYouRemember?

Andy Cohen Addresses Kelly Ripa’s Response To Ryan Seacrest NYE Rant

Andy Cohen had an eventful New Year’s Eve when he spoke on a CNN broadcast with Anderson Cooper for the special occasion. The talk show host went on a now-infamous rant that saw ABC and Ryan Seacrest in his crosshairs and since the eventful night, Cohen has been addressing his comments repeatedly, including discussing how Kelly Ripa felt about his statements against her friend and colleague Seacrest.
UPI News

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest hosted their daytime talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan virtually once again on Monday due to COVID-19. "Don't adjust your dials. We're coming to you from the studio, which we made to look like two separate bedrooms," Ripa joked to kick off the show on Monday as she and Seacrest appeared virtually from their homes.
