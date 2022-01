There is a lot to unpack after the Edmonton Oilers’ most recent 3-1 loss that came at the hands of the New York Rangers. The team is still performing below expectations, owning a 3-8-2 record since the start of December and barely clinging onto a playoff spot. Temperatures are running high amongst the team after their latest loss. To make matters worse, Edmonton could potentially be without superstar captain Connor McDavid after he tested positive for COVID-19 leaving his status for the game up in the air.

