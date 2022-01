If you didn't get the last stimulus check, don't despair. You still have time to claim the money if you're eligible. A third round of stimulus payments was sent to Americans as a part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March 2021. Starting that month, millions of Americans and their dependent children were sent up to $1,400 as part of the Covid-19 pandemic relief.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO