ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Pedestrian dies in hit and run on New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=159pUP_0dbcn7XC00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a hit and run in Winston-Salem.

According to police, just before 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, officers received a call about a car crash. Upon arrival, they determined that a vehicle was driving along New Walkertown Road when it hit Zachary Baker, 32.

Baker died at the scene. The vehicle involved did not remain on the scene.

This is the first motor vehicle fatality of 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

2 in hospital after crash on eastbound I-40 at West Wendover Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital after a crash on eastbound I-40 at West Wendover Avenue, according to Greensboro police. A pickup owned by Guilford County was hit by another vehicle, and two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The call reporting the crash came in at 7:12 […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies investigating after man shot, killed in Davie County

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Mocksville on Friday, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office. There is no suspect information available at this time. The cause of the shooting is also unknown. Deputies were on the scene earlier today and are continuing to investigate. This is a developing story.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Accidents
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

3 juveniles arrested after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, accused of stealing woman’s car on Millbrook Drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three juveniles were arrested on Thursday after stealing a woman’s car and firing out of the vehicle, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 8:17 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery from a person at Millbrook Drive. Arriving officers met the victim, a 45-year-old Winston-Salem woman, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Traffic Accident#Wghp#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

Lexington man charged with kidnapping, hitting girl in face with rifle

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man has been charged with kidnapping a teenaged girl and hitting her in the face with a rifle. Larry David Roach, 47, of Lexington, faces charges of kidnapping, pointing a weapon and assaulting a female. Roach was arrested Wednesday by the Davidson County Sheriff’s office, arraigned Friday by Davidson […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Police charge 2 in Black Friday shooting at NC mall

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police have charged two men in a Black Friday shooting at a North Carolina mall. Police have said the Streets at Southpoint in Durham was packed when two men approached a jewelry vendor and one tried to rob him. The vendor and would-be robber fired at each other, wounding three people. […]
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Community rallies around mother after fatal house fire in King

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A local family lost just about everything in their life in one day. Now they’re leaning on each other as well as supporters in their community to get through what they call a nightmare. The day after Christmas, Paige Rideout was visiting her mother when she got a call from police […]
KING, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy