Imbibe 75 Place to Watch: Boon Boona

When Chicagoan Lou Bank talks about his work with S.A.C.R.E.D.—that is Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education, and Development, the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit he created to improve the quality of life in rural Mexican communities where spirits such as tequila and mezcal are produced—his enthusiasm for agave spirits and the people who make them is infectious. A glowing energy lights up his eyes, his voice quickens with the gusto of an old timey radio host, and somehow even if you’ve never heard of whatever small town in Mexico he’s talking about, or the latest distillation technique he is aiming to explain, you feel compelled to care about our neighbors that live south of the Border just as much as he does.

ADVOCACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO