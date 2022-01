Daniel Berger was one of two players (Viktor Hovland being the other) who arrived to Hawaii without their golf clubs ahead of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. After arriving on Sunday, Berger still wanted to get some practice in at Kapalua's Plantation Course, so he decided to borrow caddie Brett Waldman's clubs. Waldman is an accomplished player, so their specs wouldn't be that dissimilar. However, Berger didn't want to practice with a set that had lies and lofts that didn't make his game.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO