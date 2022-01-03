ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asobi Seksu From Christian Suzuki-Orellana

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA simple edamame milk adds silkiness to this aromatic swizzle. Combine all of the ingredients in a glass half-filled with crushed ice, and use a barspoon to swizzle the mixture until frosty. Add...

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The Last Thing to Do with a Jar of Mayonnaise Before You Rinse It Out

You learn a lot about your future spouse when you eat with them. One of the things I learned about my husband was that he likes to dip cooked broccoli in mayonnaise. I found this out many years ago when we were eating a meal with friends, and my now husband asked for mayo. I couldn’t figure out what he wanted it for until I watched, incredulous, as he swooped the broccoli through the mayo and popped it into his mouth with a smile. Guess who regularly uses mayo as a broccoli condiment now? Yep, our entire family of seven — including me!
HOME & GARDEN
Crunchy Pina Colada Cake Recipe

This crunchy Pina colada cake is so delicious! Creamy and crispy, this pineapple and coconut dessert is ideal for those who adore the taste of pina colada. Plus, you will get a beautiful treat in only 25 minutes. Try it:. Ingredients:. ½ cup melted butter. ½ cup shredded coconut,...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Should You Be Refrigerating Bread?

There was a time when you'd find a on nearly every countertop in the country. They were a fixture until the mid-20th century. Although they might not be as common today, this doesn't mean you don't need a place to store your bread. If you want to maintain a clutter-free kitchen, you might find yourself looking for an out-of-the-way place to store your loaves. A place like the refrigerator might make sense aesthetically since it frees up counter space, but is a cold environment like a fridge really the best place to store bread? To find out, we asked Kimberly Baker, Extensions Food Programs and Safety director at Clemson University if you should store bread in the refrigerator. This is what we learned.
FOOD & DRINKS
Saveur

Orange Butter Coffee Cake

This orange-infused coffee cake is an adaptation of author Jared Downing’s grandmother’s beloved recipe, which she made for family and friends every Christmas morning in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for 60 years. Coffee cake is a staple of Christmas in the American South, something to munch on while opening gifts around the tree. Paired with a mug of hot coffee, the sticky, nutty, citrusy treat is a lovely way to herald a wintry Christmas morning.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Creamy Baileys Dream Pie (15-Minute Recipe)

This is a 15-minute creamy, yummy dessert that you will love it! No-bake plus chocolatey – what can be better, right? Baileys Dream pie is all you need this weekend! Try it!. In a small bowl, melt chocolate on a low heat. Set aside for a moment. Now, using...
RECIPES
Lifestyle
Food & Drinks
Mojito Pie (No-Bake Recipe)

This mojito pie is so creamy and refreshing. An ideal dessert for the spring-summer season and great addition to each party or special occasion. It is very easy to prepare plus is a no-bake recipe. Simply delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 Graham cracker crust. 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar...
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Lemon-Elderflower Pound Cake

I owe this recipe to my mother, Grace Bell. When I was a child, she taught me how to make her caramel pound cake, and throughout the years I’ve adapted it numerous times to make it my own. This version is bright, sweet, and a little floral thanks to lots of lemon, elderflower liqueur, and roasted strawberries—a more delicious preparation of the out-of-season berries that are a Valentine’s Day staple. —Danielle Bell, recipe developer and cofounder of de Porres Dinner Series.
RECIPES
No-Knead Dutch Oven Bread

Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, this No-Knead Dutch Oven Bread is a perfectly easy bread for any occasion. I love recipes that include minimal ingredients and minimal effort yet are absolutely amazing. This No-Knead Dutch Oven Bread is one of those recipes and it is one of my favorites! Who doesn't love homemade bread? With only 4 ingredients, you absolutely cannot go wrong with this recipe. It is pretty much foolproof. Serve with your favorite soup, chili, stew and more. I love just slathering it with butter and eating slice by slice. If you want to try your hand at bread making, this No-Knead Dutch Oven Bread recipe is a great starter bread!
RECIPES
Lemon Whip Dip (5-Minute Recipe)

This lemon whip dip is a real refreshment in the hot summer days. Simple and delicious, you can eat it with fruits, biscuits, pound cakes, ice-creams and other sweet treats of your choice. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 cup lemon curd. 8 oz. whipped topping (I used Cool Whip)
RECIPES
Mashed

This Tasty Dessert Is Made From Old Fruit And Stale Bread

While many think of cooking as a fancy pursuit — taking place within the confines of professional kitchens and utilizing pricy ingredients such as truffles, foie gras, and saffron — the truth is that cooks can be a scrappy bunch, creating delicious dishes from less-than-luxurious ingredients. According to the ancient Greek philosopher Plato, "Necessity is the mother of invention" (via Dictionary.com). This may be why many of the foods we love today were inspired by difficult circumstances during which high-on-the-hog ingredients were out of reach. Think, for example, of salt-rising bread, a kind of sourdough that 19th-century settlers in Appalachia came up with when they found their cupboards bare of yeast; or carrot cake, which rose to popularity during the Second World War, when sugar was scarce and the sweet root vegetable could be relied upon to create a dessert (per MSN).
RECIPES
Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake Recipe

This silky, sweet and creamy lemon blueberry cheesecake is so delicious! Plus, it’s the best addition to any dessert table! Easy to prepare and beautiful – you will need just 30 minutes to prepare it plus cooking time and have the ultimate summer cheesecake experience! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Chocolate Magic Truffle Tart

This chocolate magic truffle tart is so rich, creamy, and fantastic! Everybody loves chocolate and this dessert is a proof for that! You cannot eat just one piece! So chocolatey and so delicious! Prepare it for the weekend and enjoy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. For the crust:
RECIPES
Knowing Glance From Kimberley Patton-Bragg

The spark of rye whiskey and a flavorful overproof rum are softened by a French aperitif and a spiced hibiscus liqueur. Stir all of the ingredients with ice, then strain into a chilled coupe. Express a lemon peel over the drink, then use it to garnish along with a cherry.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fresh Grapefruit Cocktails

Winter is prime time for fresh citrus, and when it comes to cocktails, fresh grapefruit juice is the perfect middleman to invite to the party, offering a semisweet and tart spark of acidity in a way no other fruit can. Thanks to its even-keeled nature, grapefruit juice works well with almost any kind of base spirit. (But do be aware, grapefruit juice can negatively interact with certain medications, so always check with your doctor before imbibing).
DRINKS
White Lady Cocktail

Shake all of the ingredients without ice until foamy, then add ice to the shaker and shake again until chilled. Double strain into a chilled glass, then express a lemon twist over the drink and discard the peel.
DRINKS
One Eyed Willie From Inside Passage

This cocktail is brimming with flavors of fruit and spice. Stir all of the ingredients with ice, then strain into a glass filled with a large ice cube. Cinnamon Syrup: In a saucepan, combine 1 cup of demerara sugar, ¼ cup of white sugar, 5 crushed cinnamon sticks, and 1 cup water, and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Reduce the heat and let simmer for approximately 10 minutes, until slightly reduced. Remove from heat and let rest for 1 hour, then strain, bottle, and keep refrigerated for up to 1 month.
FOOD & DRINKS
Homemade Vanilla Marshmallows

Maybe you’ve only ever thought of marshmallows as little things that you fish out of a bag you have stashed in the back of your cupboard when you’re craving a cup of hot cocoa, but they’re so much more than that! When you make marshmallows on your own, when they’re not from a bag that – let’s admit it – has gone a little stale, they can be soft pillowy clouds of sweetness that you’ll delight in eating all by themselves. They don’t need to be a topping or an addition to some baked good, they’re incredible just as they are. And they’re surprisingly easy to make.
RECIPES

