Asobi Seksu From Christian Suzuki-Orellana

This cocktail is brimming with flavors of fruit and spice. Stir all of the ingredients with ice, then strain into a glass filled with a large ice cube. Cinnamon Syrup: In a saucepan, combine 1 cup of demerara sugar, ¼ cup of white sugar, 5 crushed cinnamon sticks, and 1 cup water, and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Reduce the heat and let simmer for approximately 10 minutes, until slightly reduced. Remove from heat and let rest for 1 hour, then strain, bottle, and keep refrigerated for up to 1 month.
