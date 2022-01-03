Panthers' Sam Reinhart, Mason Marchment added to COVID protocol

Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers will be without two forwards for their next game. Both Sam Reinhart and Mason Marchment were added to the COVID protocol. The team also placed assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu in the protocol.

Reinhart and Marchment will be unavailable for Tuesday’s match against the Calgary Flames and, if they tested positive, Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars, but shortened isolation periods could mean those are the only two they miss. Olli Juolevi, who was in the protocol, was back at practice Monday for the Panthers.

The Panthers are also without Sam Bennett after his recent suspension, meaning they’ll be shorthanded as they head into a tough matchup against the Flames. Reinhart has been excellent of late, scoring 13 points in 10 games since the start of December and climbing to second place among all Panthers with 26 points in 32 games on the season.