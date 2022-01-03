ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oracle Services Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends | TCS, Fujitsu, Cognizant, DXC Technology

The Worldwide Oracle Services Market study with 107+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are...

Las Vegas Herald

Children Dining Chairs Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Children Dining Chairs Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Children Dining Chairs Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting....
INDIA
Las Vegas Herald

Trade Insurance Market Worth Observing Growth | Credimundi, ACE, Argo Surety

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Trade Insurance Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Trade Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Digital OOH Advertising Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key player Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Digital OOH Advertising Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global digital-out-of-home advertising market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Digital out-of-home (OOH) advertisement represents a dynamic communication medium displayed on digital signage. It is mainly used for advertising products or communicating information to the public across airports, shopping malls, railway stations, bus shelters, roadways, etc. These signs are also used in indoor spaces, such as medical waiting rooms, retail stores, movie theatres, etc., that are accessible to the public.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

IoT In Chemical Industry May Set New Growth Story | Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "IoT In Chemical Industry Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the IoT In Chemical Industry market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

Affective Computing Market 2021-26: Size, Trends, Growth, Demand And Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Affective Computing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global affective computing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 31% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Travel Technologies Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Travel Technologies Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Travel Technologies market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

PLM and Engineering Software Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled PLM and Engineering Software Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global PLM and Engineering Software Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Agriculture Drones Market Report 2021-26: Trends, Analysis, Scope, Demand, Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Agriculture Drones Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global agriculture drones market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026. Agriculture drones...
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Railway Infrastructure Equipments Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | China CNR, Hitachi Rail STS, Balfour Beatty

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Railway Infrastructure Equipments Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Railway Infrastructure Equipments market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
TRAFFIC
Las Vegas Herald

Specialty Insurance Market To See Stunning Growth By 2027 | Zurich, Hudson, Ironshore

The Global Specialty Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Specialty Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are UnitedHealthcare, AXA, Allianz, AIG, Tokio Marine, ACE&Chubb, China Life, XL Group, Argo Group, PICC, Munich Re, Hanover Insurance, Nationwide, CPIC, Assurant, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Zurich, Hudson, Ironshore, Hiscox, Manulife, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Mapfre & Selective Insurance.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Las Vegas Herald

Organic Herbs & Spices Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Organic Herbs & Spices Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Organic Herbs & Spices Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Neuromorphic Chip Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Scope and Forecast 2022-27

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Neuromorphic Chip Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. The global neuromorphic chip market share to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during 2022-2027. A neuromorphic chip refers to an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) microchip that is designed to mimic the functions of the human brain and nervous system. It involves the utilization of very-large-scale-integrated (VLSI) systems and software solutions to imitate the human way of recognizing and thinking. Neuromorphic chips are equipped with neurons and artificial synapses, which are manufactured using silicon that helps the system to process like a human brain. They find wide-ranging applications in robotics and neuroscience research.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software as a Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Enbala Networks, AutoGrid Systems, Stem

Latest released the research study on Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software as a Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software as a Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software as a Service The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Viridity Energy (United States),Sunverge Energy, Inc. (United States),ENGIE (United States),Energy & Meteo Systems GmbH (Germany),AutoGrid Systems (United States),Advanced Microgrid Solutions (United States),Green Charge (United States),Enbala Networks (United States),Stem Inc. (United States)
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Privileged Identity Management Market Is Booming Worldwide with Bomgar, Balabit, IBM, Cyberark

Privileged identity management is the monitoring and protection against the accidental or deliberate misuse of superuser accounts in an organization's IT environments. Oversight is necessary so that the greater access abilities of super control accounts are not misused or abused. The unmanaged superuser accounts can lead to loss or theft of sensitive corporate information or malware that can compromise the network. Privileged accounts may be targeted by external attackers and malicious insiders i.e. rogue employees who have access to the sensitive information of the organization. Privileged identity management creates audits and alerts the user about all potential threats so that the requester, purpose and duration of each privileged access request can be documented and monitored.
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

Pipeline Transportation Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | ESRI, FMC Technologies, Rockwell Automation

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Pipeline Transportation Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Pipeline Transportation market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
TRAFFIC
Las Vegas Herald

Sushi Restaurants Market Estimates May Beats Expectation on Upcoming Revenue Growth

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Sushi Restaurants Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Sushi Restaurants market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Device Accessories Market is Booming Worldwide | Bose, Panasonic, Sony

Latest released the research study on Global Mobile Device Accessories Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mobile Device Accessories Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mobile Device Accessories. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are TCL Communication (China), ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Lenovo Group Limited (China), Apple Inc. (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Otter Products LLC (United States), Griffin Technology (United States), Bose Corporation (United States) and Plantronics Inc. (United States).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Latex Disposable Gloves Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Honeywell International, 3M, McKesson

Latest released the research study on Global Latex Disposable Gloves Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Latex Disposable Gloves Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Latex Disposable Gloves. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ansell Healthcare (Australia), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Semperit AG Holding (Austria), McKesson Corporation (United States), Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States), 3M (United States), Medline Industries, Inc. (United States), Dynarex Corporation (United States), Top Glove Corporation Berhad (Malaysia), Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Malaysia) and Riverstone Holdings Limited (Singapore).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Based Video Conferencing Software Market is Booming Worldwide | GoToMeeting, Hangouts, Vidyo, StarLeaf

Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Based Video Conferencing Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Based Video Conferencing Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Covid-19 Impact on Cloud Based Video Conferencing Software The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Avaya (United States),Lifesize (United States),Zoom Video Communications,Polycom (United States),LoopUp (United Kingdom),Skype Communications S.a r.l. (United States),Google Hangouts (United States),Vidyo (United States),Adobe (United States),GoToMeeting (United States),IVCi, LLC (United States),Brother Industries, Ltd. (Japan),Webex (United States),BlueJeans (United States),StarLeaf (United Kingdom),Cisco Systems Inc (United States),
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Test Preparation Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Test Preparation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global test preparation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Test preparation stands for an educational training program that is specially designed for numerous standardized tests to enhance the knowledge and performance of test-takers. Several educational solutions, such as practice papers, class curricula, crash courses, mock tests, etc., aid in skill development by practicing simulated problems that resemble the actual test. Owing to this, test preparation is widely adopted for elementary exams, certification exams, competitive exams, university exams, high school exams, etc.
MARKETS

