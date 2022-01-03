ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Look Up: Are Its Critics Suffering From Denial?

Cover picture for the articleIn my last entry, I argued that Don’t Look Up is a must-see. Although it fails as satire, it still accomplishes its main goal: to haunt viewers by laying bare what humanity has become; namely, a species that will allow its own preventable extinction. This is a truth that must be...

www.psychologytoday.com

IndieWire

Meryl Streep’s Shocking ‘Don’t Look Up’ Mid-Credits Fate Came from Her Own Improv

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for the ending of “Don’t Look Up.” Adam McKay’s cosmic end-times satire “Don’t Look Up” quickly became the most-viewed original movie on Netflix over the holiday weekend. Endless social media debates over the movie’s quality or scientific accuracy — it’s about a comet on a planet-annihilating collision course toward Earth — aside, viewers who stayed for the comedy’s mid- and post-credits scenes were in for some wild surprises. According to director McKay in a new interview with Variety, the film’s final moments were actually wrought out of the actors’ improv. In a mid-credits sequence, chainsmoking...
MOVIES
Thrillist

The Ending of 'Don't Look Up' Leans into the Apocalypse

This post contains spoilers for Don't Look Up. Picture this. You've just finished your Christmas dinner, and you're looking for something to watch. Hey, there's a new comedy on Netflix starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and, perplexingly, Ariana Grande. That will take your mind off the apocalypse, right? Well, no. Of course not.
MOVIES
Baltimore magazine

Movie Review: Don’t Look Up

As recently as three years ago, if you had told me that filmmaker Adam McKay (The Big Short) was going to make a climate change satire about the world issuing a collective shrug in the face of an imminent, planet-killing comet, I might’ve said, “Too far-fetched.” After all, climate change is an ongoing, diffuse disaster, not an acute one that threatens everyone instantly. But then COVID happened. Anytime there’s a pandemic that has you rethinking the phrase, “Avoid it like the plague,” you know that the world has gone cuckoo bananas.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Rotten Tomatoes' Critics Smash Netflix's Don't Look Up But Viewers Defend It

Rotten Tomatoes' disaster-comedy Don't Look Up is failing to connect with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences are loving it. If you take all the jokes we've all been making about Armageddon for the last 20 years, and sprinkle in some political commentary (it hails from the filmmakers behind The Big Short and Vice, after all), you'll be somewhere in the neighborhood of what Don't Look Up is doing. But in spite of being stacked with award-winning actors, the movie is not quite a critical darling, scoring only 55% on Rotten Tomatoes. It does, however, have a 77% positive rating from audiences.
MOVIES
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Freud
Daily Beast

Why Are Liberal ‘Don’t Look Up’ Superfans Attacking Film Critics?

On Wednesday, director, screenwriter, and producer Adam McKay inserted himself into an ongoing debate on Twitter between critics and more passionate admirers of his latest Netflix film Don’t Look Up, a cautionary tale about our current climate crisis. Presumably in response to film critics who found the movie less than satisfying, he tweeted, “Loving all the heated debate about our movie. But if you don’t have at least a small ember of anxiety about the climate collapsing (or the US teetering) I’m not sure Don’t Look Up makes any sense. It’s like a robot viewing a love story. ‘WHy ArE thEir FacEs so cLoSe ToGether?’”
MOVIES
amtrib.com

Spoilers! Five craziest moments in 'Don't Look Up,' from President Streep to apocalyptic Ariana Grande

Spoiler alert! The following post discusses important plot points and the ending of “Don’t Look Up.”. With his Netflix doomsday comedy “Don’t Look Up,” writer/director Adam McKay (“Vice”) posits how the American public would react to a planet-killing comet hurtling our way. (Spoiler: It would be kind of the same way we've respondedto a pandemic: not great!)
CELEBRITIES
Imperial Valley Press Online

'Don’t Look Up!' is a documentary masquerading as satire

We yawn as we drift toward doom. The news is relentless, for those who deign to pay attention. For instance, scientists discovered last month that a massive (and, until now, stable) ice shelf at the bottom of the globe is rapidly crumbling, with serious consequences for us all: “The rapid transformation of the Arctic and Antarctic creates ripple effects all over the planet. Sea levels will rise, weather patterns will shift and ecosystems will be altered. Unless humanity acts swiftly to curb emissions, scientists say, the same forces that have destabilized the poles will wreak havoc on the rest of the globe.”
MOVIES
Vail Daily

Goldberg: The irony of ‘Don’t Look Up’

“Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay’s dark comedy released on Netflix just before Christmas, has gotten an enormous amount of attention, despite the fact most film critics tend to agree it doesn’t hold together too well artistically, even as some welcome it for its propagandistic value. As...
MOVIES
#Robot#Faces
Scientific American

Hollywood Can Take On Science Denial; Don’t Look Up Is a Great Example

On a recent morning, in Lower Manhattan, 20 scientists, including me, gathered for a private screening of the new film Don’t Look Up, followed by lunch with the film’s director, Adam McKay. The film’s plot is simple. An astronomy graduate student, Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), and her professor,...
SCIENCE
NPR

'Don't Look Up' is an environmental satire that squanders its resources

The new Netflix film Don't Look Up has a crazy Academy Awards pedigree. Writer-director Adam McKay won an Oscar for The Big Short and the Oscar-studded cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as scientists who discover that a massive comet is hurtling toward Earth. The only problem: They can't get the media's attention (represented here by Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry) or get the president (played by Meryl Streep) to care. But with all these stars in the mix, did Don't Look Up miss the mark?
MOVIES
shepherdexpress.com

‘Don’t Look Up’ Spoofs the Madness

When a cinematic asteroid hurled toward Earth in Armageddon, Bruce Willis assembled a crew of space-ready roughnecks and saved the world. That was 1998. In Don’t Look Up, a comet is discovered six months before impact with our planet—and it’s politically and socially divisive. Has the U.S. lost that can-do spirit, that unity of purpose?
MOVIES
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Just Look Up, Shift Up

The film 'Don't Look Up' is a Rorschach test for political affiliations; reviewers see what they want to see in it. Climate change won't hit full force for a couple of decades, maybe we should look up at the comet that is hitting us now, Omicron. In Adam McKay’s doomsday...
MOVIES
The New Yorker

The Crude Demagogy of “Don’t Look Up”

Adam McKay’s satire “Don’t Look Up” is a clever film that’s short on wit. The difference is that wit is multifaceted, like a gem that, however small, offers different glimmers at different angles. Cleverness exhausts itself in a single glint and then repeats itself to infinity.
MOVIES
resilience.org

Why Pundits ‘Don’t Look Up’ from Progress

The new film about a total apocalypse of the human race is being slammed by many film reviewers. But when I chat to people who have seen it they think it brilliant. And my Facebook wall is full of friends writing versions of OMG what a film! So what might these extremely different reactions tell us?
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Don’t Look Up’s Unique Tone Makes its Message Tick

The Netflix film, Don’t Look Up, made waves with its recent appearance on the streaming service. It boasts a high profile, coveted cast with Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, and Jonah Hill, as well as Jennifer Lawrence back from a long hiatus. The film was written and directed by Adam McKay, who’s currently at his best with his writing and directing credits, as well as being a producer on the hit HBO show, Succession. On top of all of that, the movie’s immediate availability on Netflix makes it easily streamable for such a name-dropping cast. Since its release, Don’t Look Up has received very mixed reviews. This isn’t entirely surprising in light of the film’s very mixed tones. Still, no matter how it affected individual viewers, this movie’s message is clear. Don’t Look Up makes this happen with some unusual editing and juxtaposition. These details separate the film from being a truly terrifying disaster movie to walking the line between satire and fear.
MOVIES
The Conversation U.S.

'Don’t Look Up': Hollywood's primer on climate denial illustrates 5 myths that fuel rejection of science

Every disaster movie seems to open with a scientist being ignored. “Don’t Look Up” is no exception – in fact, people ignoring or flat out denying scientific evidence is the point. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who make a literally Earth-shattering discovery and then try to persuade the president to take action to save humanity. It’s a satire that explores how individuals, scientists, the media and politicians respond when faced with scientific facts that are uncomfortable, threatening and inconvenient. The movie is an allegory for climate change, showing how those with the power to do something about global warming willfully...
SCIENCE

