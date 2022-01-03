Don’t Look Up: Are Its Critics Suffering From Denial?

The Netflix film, Don’t Look Up, made waves with its recent appearance on the streaming service. It boasts a high profile, coveted cast with Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, and Jonah Hill, as well as Jennifer Lawrence back from a long hiatus. The film was written and directed by Adam McKay, who’s currently at his best with his writing and directing credits, as well as being a producer on the hit HBO show, Succession. On top of all of that, the movie’s immediate availability on Netflix makes it easily streamable for such a name-dropping cast. Since its release, Don’t Look Up has received very mixed reviews. This isn’t entirely surprising in light of the film’s very mixed tones. Still, no matter how it affected individual viewers, this movie’s message is clear. Don’t Look Up makes this happen with some unusual editing and juxtaposition. These details separate the film from being a truly terrifying disaster movie to walking the line between satire and fear.

