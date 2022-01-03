WATCH: Snow wreaks havoc across Washington, D.C., southeastern US

A winter storm has hit the mid-Atlantic region as well as several states in the southeast, causing traffic delays and closures as inches of snow accumulate.

The storm is expected to deliver significant snowfall to locations including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia, as well as parts of New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland.



WATCH: MASK MANDATES HAVE BROUGHT ON PUBLIC FREAKOUTS AND FIGHTS

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a snow emergency in the city that began at midnight on Monday and will go until 7 p.m. Monday evening.

The federal government was also closed, according to the Office of Personnel Management.



The District-Maryland-Virginia area around the nation's capital is expected to see snow fall at a rate of 1-3 inches per hour on Monday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

The storm began Sunday night as only rain, changing over night into a wintry mix and then into pure snow.

"As the storm strengthens and the precipitation moves northward into progressively colder air, rain will change over to snow in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and snow will begin to fall in Philadelphia," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Parts of northern Alabama, northern Georgia, northern South Carolina, and eastern Tennessee are under a winter storm warning as well. This region is predicted to see 2-5 inches of snowfall throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Washington Examiner Videos