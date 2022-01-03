ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White’s 100th Birthday Celebration is Still Coming to Theaters

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd I’m sure that is something Betty White said many times during her life, and career, so it’s only fitting that the show dedicated to her life will go on, despite her passing. Betty’s life will be featured in a movie which was supposed to celebrate her...

The US Sun

When is Betty White’s funeral?

BETTY White was just weeks away from her 100th birthday when it was announced she tragically passed away on December 31, 2021. Since the news first broke, many have come together to celebrate White's historic career, reflecting on all her achievements since her introduction to the entertainment industry in 1945.
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
Variety

Remembering Betty White, a ‘Golden Girl’ Whose Longevity Was a Tribute to Her Versatility

Betty White’s career ran through practically the entire history of television. And before White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, her longevity was a tribute not merely to persistence but to the willingness of a classic Hollywood talent to be versatile and to adapt. In moving from television in the 1940s and ’50s to late-in-life media stardom on contemporary sitcoms and on “Saturday Night Live” (with some plum movie roles in between), White was perennially able to shift gears. She brought the best of an irreducible public persona — sparkling and witty, even or especially as dim or...
goodhousekeeping.com

Valerie Bertinelli’s Fans Are Emotional Over Her Latest Instagram Post About Betty White

Valerie Bertinelli is remembering Betty White in the most heartwarming way. On December 31, news broke that the beloved Golden Girls actress had died at the age of 99, three weeks shy of her 100th birthday. In honor of Betty's incredible eight-decade career, Valerie is taking a trip down memory lane to relive special moments she shared in the kitchen with the late actress.
Daily Mail

People Magazine's 'last interview' with Betty White - used for their cover story to prematurely celebrate her 100th birthday - was conducted by email and no one spoke to her

A People Magazine cover story that prematurely celebrated television legend and comedian Betty White's 100th birthday touting her 'good health' was conducted via email. The cover story, which ran December 28 on the magazine's website and in print with the headline 'Betty White Turns 100!', was published just three days before White's death.
arcamax.com

As you remember Sidney Poitier this weekend, cue up these films

I know Sidney Poitier was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor in a leading role back in 1963 for his portrayal of Homer Smith in "Lilies of the Field." I know the thespian, who died Thursday at age 94, was a man of dignity, elegance and grace who dared to have a career as a leading man in an industry that ignored the talents of Black actors.
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
wbwn.com

#BettyWhiteChallenge Urges Fans To Donate To Animals To Honor Betty

Betty White loved to make people laugh, but even stronger was her love for animals. In fact, Betty is famous for saying “I just like animals better than people, it’s that simple.”. As a way to honor not only her, but her love for animals, #BettyWhiteChallenge has begun...
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
thefocus.news

Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was ‘Ailing For a While’ Before His Death—Here’s How He Died

Since he passed, fans have wondered how Sidney Poitier died and what caused his death. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022, at 94 years old. Poitier was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami, Florida. He was the youngest of seven children. His parents, Evelyn Outten and Reginald James Poitier, were farmers in the Bahamas and owned a farm on Cat Island, which they would often travel from to Miami to sell tomatoes and other produce. Poitier was born unexpectedly in Miami two...
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
