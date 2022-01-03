ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 14:29:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-05 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Franklin; Gasconade; Jefferson; Knox; Lewis; Lincoln; Marion; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Osage; Pike; Ralls; Shelby; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations less than an inch and ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung and Tompkins counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Carroll, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Carroll; Chariton; Grundy; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Putnam; Randolph; Schuyler; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Mercer, Putnam, Rock Island, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Henry; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Whiteside WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle and light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze up to a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch...mainly on roads and sidewalks. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ this afternoon to 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing late Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Iron, Madison, Reynolds, St. Francois by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Target Area: Crawford; Iron; Madison; Reynolds; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Illinois, and portions of east central and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 14:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois, and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing during Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Smith, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 09:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith; Upshur A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Smith, northwestern Rusk, southwestern Upshur, Gregg and north central Cherokee Counties through 1030 AM CST At 958 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Arp, or 7 miles northeast of Whitehouse, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, Whitehouse, White Oak, Gladewater, Overton, Troup, Big Sandy, New London, Arp, Clarksville City, Liberty City, New Chapel Hill, Winona, Union Grove, Warren City, Rolling Meadows and Laird Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater than a foot possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, producing blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Monday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cedar, Jackson, Johnson, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Cedar; Jackson; Johnson; Keokuk; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze up to a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Total ice accumulations around a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Eastern Allegany and Washington Counties in Maryland, the eastern West Virginia Panhandle, and the northern Shenandoah Valley in Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to the potential of icy roads and sidewalks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold conditions leading up to this event may make it a dangerous situation for anyone travelling during this time. Anyone travelling, especially on interstates 70, 81, and 68 should pay close attention to the weather Sunday.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Washtenaw; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Periods of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle expected during the late evening hours, producing a light glaze of ice to less than a tenth of an inch of ice. * WHERE...Locations along and south of I-69. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas along and south of I-94 stand the best chance of seeing measurable ice accumulation, but still under a tenth of an inch. .PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Jo Daviess; Stephenson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze up to a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cooper, Howard, Pettis, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cooper; Howard; Pettis; Saline WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Saline, Howard, Pettis and Cooper Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT AKST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Strong winds, blowing snow and cold wind chills expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Wind chills to 45 below. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...6 PM Saturday to midnight Sunday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Trees could blow over. Power lines could be damaged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch...mainly on roads and sidewalks. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ this afternoon to 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing late Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Lake, McHenry, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Lake; McHenry; Winnebago Patchy Freezing Drizzle Mid Afternoon Into Early Evening Patches of freezing drizzle are likely to develop across far northern Illinois this afternoon and early evening, with the most steady freezing drizzle expected south of I-90. Near and north of I-90, localized areas of icy surfaces still may occur. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks will be most susceptible. Stay tuned to the forecast, and if you notice drizzle falling, use caution when traveling as temperatures will be below freezing.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 14:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome AN AREA OF BRIEF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BROOME COUNTY HAZARDS...An area of brief heavy snow accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. A quick dusting to 1 inch of snow can be expected. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 805 PM EST, an area of heavy snow was along a line extending from Union Center to near Windsor and moving southeast at 20 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Binghamton, Johnson City, Kirkwood, Conklin, Sanford, Deposit, Port Dickinson, Windsor, Chenango Bridge and Endwell. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 6. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 69 and 83. Interstate 88 between 1 and 3. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Mississippi; New Madrid; Scott; Stoddard Periods of Freezing Drizzle Possible this Morning Isolated to patchy freezing drizzle will be possible this morning across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and the western tip of Kentucky. With temperatures forecast to be in the 20s to near 30 or so, any freezing drizzle that develops may create a light glaze of ice...especially on untreated roads, bridges, overpasses and sidewalks. Motorists this should use caution and be prepared to slow down if the very light precipitation develops.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO

