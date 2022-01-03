Wind Chill Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Total ice accumulations around a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Eastern Allegany and Washington Counties in Maryland, the eastern West Virginia Panhandle, and the northern Shenandoah Valley in Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to the potential of icy roads and sidewalks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold conditions leading up to this event may make it a dangerous situation for anyone travelling during this time. Anyone travelling, especially on interstates 70, 81, and 68 should pay close attention to the weather Sunday.

BERKELEY COUNTY, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO