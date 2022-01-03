Wind Chill Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 07:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 17:27:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 200 PM PST. Target Area: Clatsop; Tillamook The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oregon Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nehalem River near Foss. * WHEN...Until early this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Above 15.0 feet, expect minor flooding of low lying farm land and structures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM PST Saturday the stage was 15.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 AM PST Saturday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling through the weekend. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

