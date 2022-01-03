ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Warning issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 04:42:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-04 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations less than an inch and ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung and Tompkins counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 03:32:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Strong winds with blowing snow, low visibility and cold wind chills expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 45 mph. Wind chills to 55 below. * WHERE...Summits along the Steese and Dalton Highways and in the White Mountains. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will develop this morning continue through Sunday night. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Mercer, Putnam, Rock Island, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Henry; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Whiteside WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle and light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze up to a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 03:32:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below are expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Through midnight Sunday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds will develop Saturday morning, then increase Saturday and remain strong through Sunday. This will cause very cold wind chills from early Saturday through late Sunday. Blowing and drifting snow will occur as well. Warming temperatures on Sunday night will cause conditions to become less severe late Sunday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 03:32:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Strong winds with blowing snow, low visibility and cold wind chills expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 45 mph. Wind chills to 55 below. * WHERE...Summits along the Steese and Dalton Highways and in the White Mountains. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will develop this morning continue through Sunday night. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Iron, Madison, Reynolds, St. Francois by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Target Area: Crawford; Iron; Madison; Reynolds; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Illinois, and portions of east central and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Carroll, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Carroll; Chariton; Grundy; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Putnam; Randolph; Schuyler; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch...mainly on roads and sidewalks. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ this afternoon to 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing late Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 03:32:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below are expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Through midnight Sunday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds will develop Saturday morning, then increase Saturday and remain strong through Sunday. This will cause very cold wind chills from early Saturday through late Sunday. Blowing and drifting snow will occur as well. Warming temperatures on Sunday night will cause conditions to become less severe late Sunday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clatsop, Tillamook by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 07:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 17:27:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 200 PM PST. Target Area: Clatsop; Tillamook The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oregon Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nehalem River near Foss. * WHEN...Until early this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Above 15.0 feet, expect minor flooding of low lying farm land and structures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM PST Saturday the stage was 15.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 AM PST Saturday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling through the weekend. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 14:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois, and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing during Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater than a foot possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, producing blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Monday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cooper, Howard, Pettis, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cooper; Howard; Pettis; Saline WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Saline, Howard, Pettis and Cooper Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 03:30:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with 3 to 6 inches at Lolo Pass. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cedar, Jackson, Johnson, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Cedar; Jackson; Johnson; Keokuk; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze up to a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Total ice accumulations around a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Eastern Allegany and Washington Counties in Maryland, the eastern West Virginia Panhandle, and the northern Shenandoah Valley in Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to the potential of icy roads and sidewalks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold conditions leading up to this event may make it a dangerous situation for anyone travelling during this time. Anyone travelling, especially on interstates 70, 81, and 68 should pay close attention to the weather Sunday.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 02:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 19:35:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1045 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. .Little rain expected over the weekend. The flood crest along the Chehalis will move downstream reaching Porter Sunday morning. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 50.0 feet, feet...the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood numerous farms and roads including SR 12. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:45 AM PST Saturday the stage was 50.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 PM PST Friday was 50.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 51.3 feet early Sunday morning. The river will not fall fall below flood stage until Tuesday. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor, Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 02:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-10 11:28:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1100 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor; Thurston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River Above Grand Mound affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties. .Little rain is forecast for the weekend. The flood crest on the Chehalis will reach Grand Mound this morning. The river will begin receding this afternoon and continue to recede for the remainder of the weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River Above Grand Mound. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 144.5 feet, the Chehalis River in Thurston County will cause major flooding, inundating roads and farm lands in Independence Valley. Deep and swift flood waters will cover SR-12 and James, Independence and Moon Roads. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters, tributaries, and other streams within and near the Chehalis River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 AM PST Saturday the stage was 145.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 AM PST Saturday was 145.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 145.4 feet early this morning. The river will begin receding this afternoon but not fall below flood stage until Monday morning. - Flood stage is 141.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Smith, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 09:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith; Upshur A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Smith, northwestern Rusk, southwestern Upshur, Gregg and north central Cherokee Counties through 1030 AM CST At 958 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Arp, or 7 miles northeast of Whitehouse, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, Whitehouse, White Oak, Gladewater, Overton, Troup, Big Sandy, New London, Arp, Clarksville City, Liberty City, New Chapel Hill, Winona, Union Grove, Warren City, Rolling Meadows and Laird Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch...mainly on roads and sidewalks. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ this afternoon to 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing late Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
FULTON COUNTY, OH

