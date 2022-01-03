Wind Chill Warning issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 09:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith; Upshur A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Smith, northwestern Rusk, southwestern Upshur, Gregg and north central Cherokee Counties through 1030 AM CST At 958 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Arp, or 7 miles northeast of Whitehouse, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, Whitehouse, White Oak, Gladewater, Overton, Troup, Big Sandy, New London, Arp, Clarksville City, Liberty City, New Chapel Hill, Winona, Union Grove, Warren City, Rolling Meadows and Laird Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
