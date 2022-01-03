ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-03 17:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-04 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST TUESDAY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Franklin; Gasconade; Jefferson; Knox; Lewis; Lincoln; Marion; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Osage; Pike; Ralls; Shelby; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations less than an inch and ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung and Tompkins counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Carroll, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Carroll; Chariton; Grundy; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Putnam; Randolph; Schuyler; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch...mainly on roads and sidewalks. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ this afternoon to 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing late Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Iron, Madison, Reynolds, St. Francois by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Target Area: Crawford; Iron; Madison; Reynolds; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Illinois, and portions of east central and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Mercer, Putnam, Rock Island, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Henry; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Whiteside WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle and light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze up to a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; White WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch...mainly on roads and sidewalks. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ this afternoon to 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing late Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
CASS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 14:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois, and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing during Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Smith, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 09:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith; Upshur A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Smith, northwestern Rusk, southwestern Upshur, Gregg and north central Cherokee Counties through 1030 AM CST At 958 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Arp, or 7 miles northeast of Whitehouse, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, Whitehouse, White Oak, Gladewater, Overton, Troup, Big Sandy, New London, Arp, Clarksville City, Liberty City, New Chapel Hill, Winona, Union Grove, Warren City, Rolling Meadows and Laird Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cedar, Jackson, Johnson, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Cedar; Jackson; Johnson; Keokuk; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze up to a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater than a foot possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, producing blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Monday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Total ice accumulations around a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Eastern Allegany and Washington Counties in Maryland, the eastern West Virginia Panhandle, and the northern Shenandoah Valley in Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to the potential of icy roads and sidewalks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold conditions leading up to this event may make it a dangerous situation for anyone travelling during this time. Anyone travelling, especially on interstates 70, 81, and 68 should pay close attention to the weather Sunday.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 14:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-08 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind are expected to decrease late tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 02:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-09 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; McCone; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Richland; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until noon MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Jo Daviess; Stephenson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze up to a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cooper, Howard, Pettis, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cooper; Howard; Pettis; Saline WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Saline, Howard, Pettis and Cooper Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Washtenaw; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Periods of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle expected during the late evening hours, producing a light glaze of ice to less than a tenth of an inch of ice. * WHERE...Locations along and south of I-69. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas along and south of I-94 stand the best chance of seeing measurable ice accumulation, but still under a tenth of an inch. .PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch...mainly on roads and sidewalks. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ this afternoon to 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing late Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 03:30:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with 3 to 6 inches at Lolo Pass. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

