A number of school districts delay start date after holidays as COVID cases surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, students and teachers are heading back to the classroom as COVID-19 cases climb across the state. Some school districts are adjusting their COVID-19 protocols, while others are continuing with the measures they already have in place. We checked in with the Jackson, Madison County,...
Nashville, TN – According to the statement, classes will now begin on Monday, January 24, 2022. Officials said that the school will open on January 3 as planned for administrators and staff. Tennessee State University encourages all faculty, staff, and students to visit the school’s website for updates on...
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary Community School District (ZCSD) is asking parents to monitor their children for symptoms daily as COVID-19 surges. ZCSD officials said to check for symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, body aches, fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, loss of taste and/or smell, headache, sore throat and congestion.
Madison public schools will delay their reopening from winter break by three days and switch to virtual learning because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the Dane County area. Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins sent an email to families Thursday evening announcing that virtual learning will start on Thursday, Jan. 6 for all grade levels. In-person classes were expected to start after the winter holiday season on Monday, Jan. 3.
The School Committee held its Thursday night meeting virtually due to the town’s spike in COVID-19 cases, which has led to increased absenteeism in school this week both from cases and parents’ fear that their children could contract the disease. Superintendent Carol Cavanaugh reported that as of 9...
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported nearly 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said early data is showing Friday’s number will be higher. She also expects the number of new daily COVID-19 cases to continue to soar in early January.
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The School District of Lancaster will be closed on Jan. 3 due to a high incidence rate of COVID-19 during the holidays. Kelly Burkholder, Coordinator of Community Relations for the School District of Lancaster, spoke to abc27 and said that there will be no school for students on Monday, Jan. 3. […]
One of the largest school districts in the region will start the new year closed for in-person learning due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. The announcement by the New Rochelle City School District came after the Yonkers Public School District announced a similar measure on Friday, Dec. 31.
WORTHINGTON, MINN. (KELO) — The Worthington, Minnesota school district had to pause classes through Tuesday due to a growing number of illnesses, including COVID and flu. There will be no online learning because so many teachers are out sick. There are also no sporting activities. The district is complying...
