A number of school districts delay start date after holidays as COVID cases surge

Madison public schools will delay their reopening from winter break by three days and switch to virtual learning because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the Dane County area. Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins sent an email to families Thursday evening announcing that virtual learning will start on Thursday, Jan. 6 for all grade levels. In-person classes were expected to start after the winter holiday season on Monday, Jan. 3.

MADISON, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO