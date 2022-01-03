ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A number of school districts delay start date after holidays as COVID cases surge

Madison school district to delay start of school, switch to virtual learning

Madison public schools will delay their reopening from winter break by three days and switch to virtual learning because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the Dane County area. Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins sent an email to families Thursday evening announcing that virtual learning will start on Thursday, Jan. 6 for all grade levels. In-person classes were expected to start after the winter holiday season on Monday, Jan. 3.
MADISON, WI
Kearney Public Schools revises COVID-19 guidelines

KEARNEY — In response to the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, Kearney Public Schools has revised its readmittance plan. The CDC is now recommending a five-day isolation period from the onset of COVID symptoms instead of a 10-day isolation period. Following their lead, KPS has reduced the required isolation time from 10 days to five days following the onset of symptoms.
KEARNEY, NE
We don’t want to start 2022 with record case numbers: SC health officials issue warning as state sees COVID-19 surge

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported nearly 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said early data is showing Friday’s number will be higher. She also expects the number of new daily COVID-19 cases to continue to soar in early January.
