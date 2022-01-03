Next Level Chef, SWAT, The Great North, The Rookie, Legends of the Hidden Temple, NFL Football

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSunday, January 2, 2022 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, SWAT, The Simpsons, The Great North, Next Level Chef, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of...

Midseason Ratings Report Card: CBS' Best and Worst Performing Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season — starting with well-watched CBS. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each CBS series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that is the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo compared to other shows on CBS, since come...
Next Level Chef: Season One Viewer Votes

Who will rise to the top in the first season of the Next Level Chef TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Next Level Chef is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Next Level Chef here.
3 Texans to compete on Next Level Chef

The new FOX cooking show is a high stakes, high pressure competition. Good Day talked to caterer Angie Ragan, one of the three Texas competitors on Next Level Chef.
2021-22 TV Show Season Ratings (week 15)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the final season average ratings of the 2021-22 network TV shows — through the end of week 15 (Sunday, January 2, 2022). ABC shows (so...
The Bachelor: Season 26 Ratings

Many ABC shows have come and gone over the past two decades but The Bachelor has remained. The series continues to be one of the network’s highest-rated series. Could The Bachelor be cancelled or is it sure to be renewed for season 27? Stay tuned. A dating reality series,...
The Game Recap: Big Revelations — Plus, Grade the Finale

The Game is changing for several of the Paramount+ series’ main players. Thursday’s high-stakes finale saw Malik confront his mental health issue head-on, Brittany look inward and Tasha Mack face an enemy she might not be able to beat. BRITTANY’S DILEMMA | Brittany was well on her way to making Club End Zone a reality, even securing support from the Colonel. But using Tasha Mack’s name without her permission was not the best way to do it, and Tasha fired her for the betrayal. With her dreams shattered, Brittany began packing up her belongings with the intent of leaving Las Vegas, just...
Amazing Race, Next Level Chef, The Conners, Chicago Fire, Batwoman

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 ratings — New episodes: The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners, Home Economics, The Chase, Next Level Chef, I Can See Your Voice, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, The Amazing Race, and Good Sam. Reruns: Batwoman and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Note: If...
9-1-1: Lone Star, The Bachelor, NCIS: Hawai’i, Kenan, 4400

Monday, January 3, 2021 ratings — New episodes: 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Cleaning Lady, The Bachelor, Kenan, That’s My Jam, Ordinary Joe, The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawai’i. Reruns: 4400, All American, Abbott Elementary, and black-ish. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated...
Report: TV Networks Willing To “Throw Real Money” At 1 NFL Coach

With the regular season almost over, NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has provided a thorough update on this year’s coaching carousel. One of the coaches Breer mentioned in his latest report is Sean Payton. The head coach of the New Orleans Saints is expected to receive interest from other teams this offseason.
‘This Is Us’ Final Season Debut & ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘black-ish’ & ‘American Auto’ Among Additional Premieres

The Pearsons have returned to NBC for their final chapter in This Is Us, which was the night’s highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. Returning for its sixth and final season, This Is Us earned a 1.0 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.26 million viewers, besting the other premieres of the night. Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us rose from the Season 5 finale back in May 2021 (0.8, 5.07M), but failed to match the previous season opener in October 2020 (1.3, 7.07M). In true This Is Us premiere fashion, the first...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Next Level Chef’ On Fox and Hulu, Where Gordon Ramsay Challenges Teams Of Chefs To Cook In Kitchens Both Great And Terrible

We always imagine reality show producers sitting around a conference table trying to find new wrinkles for formats that are now decades old. Whoever had the fever dream that helped create Next Level Chef — maybe brought on by not-so-fresh sushi, maybe by a viewing of the Netflix horror movie The Platform — should get credit for taking the cooking competition format and putting it in multiple kitchens. One kitchen is awesome, one is functional, and another is terrible. How cool is that? But what actually will make or break the show are its mentors: Gordon Ramsay, Nysesha Arrington and Richard Blais.
9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Four? Has the FOX Action Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker. Captain Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to Austin to help them start anew. Working with them are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), paramedic Nancy Gillian (Baker), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.
Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
