In a bid to get more New Yorkers to get the COVID-19 booster shot, NYC is now handing out $100 to those who do. On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a $10 million campaign to push booster shots, increase booster access, bring them to nursing homes and encourage the parents of 5- to 11-year-olds to get them vaccinated. Under the plan, there will be more testing, free masks, new testing sites and more at-home kits through community-based organizations to help reduce the lines at testing sites, the mayor said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 DAYS AGO